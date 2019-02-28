What’s Leaving Netflix in March, 2019?

Netflix is bringing out a host of new movies, shows and original series for the month of March, and viewers are excited to start binge watching the newest selection of movies, classic films and TV series on the streaming service.

However, in true Netflix form, the streaming service is also removing several shows, movies and documentaries throughout the month as well. We hate signing in and finding out our favorite movies and shows (that have been available through Netflix forever) are suddenly gone from the service, so Heavy wanted to give readers a chance to catch up on favorite shows before they’re gone. Luckily there aren’t nearly as many movies and shows leaving as there are coming out.

For those who love the classics like “Ghostbusters,” and “The Breakfast Club,” you may be in for a disappointing month. Below is a list of everything leaving Netflix in March, 2019:

March 1

Bruce Almighty

Fair Game – Director’s Cut

Ghostbusters

Ghostbusters 2

Hostage

Pearl Harbor

The Breakfast Club

The Cider House Rules

The Gift

The Little Rascals

United 93

March 2

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Eighteenth Year

March 3

Drop Dead Diva: Seasons 1-6

March 4

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End

March 5

Newsies: The Broadway Musical

March 8

Click

March 16

Baby Mama

Charlie St. Cloud

Role Models

March 18

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast

March 31

Party of Five: Seasons 1-6

The Real Ghostbusters: Seasons 1-5

