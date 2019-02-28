What’s Leaving Netflix in March, 2019?

Netflix is bringing out a host of new movies, shows and original series for the month of March, and viewers are excited to start binge watching the newest selection of movies, classic films and TV series on the streaming service.
However, in true Netflix form, the streaming service is also removing several shows, movies and documentaries throughout the month as well. We hate signing in and finding out our favorite movies and shows (that have been available through Netflix forever) are suddenly gone from the service, so Heavy wanted to give readers a chance to catch up on favorite shows before they’re gone. Luckily there aren’t nearly as many movies and shows leaving as there are coming out.
For those who love the classics like “Ghostbusters,” and “The Breakfast Club,” you may be in for a disappointing month. Below is a list of everything leaving Netflix in March, 2019:
March 1
- Bruce Almighty
- Fair Game – Director’s Cut
- Ghostbusters
- Ghostbusters 2
- Hostage
- Pearl Harbor
- The Breakfast Club
- The Cider House Rules
- The Gift
- The Little Rascals
- United 93
March 2
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Eighteenth Year
March 3
- Drop Dead Diva: Seasons 1-6
March 4
- Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End
March 5
- Newsies: The Broadway Musical
March 8
- Click
March 16
- Baby Mama
- Charlie St. Cloud
- Role Models
March 18
- Disney’s Beauty and the Beast
March 31
- Party of Five: Seasons 1-6
- The Real Ghostbusters: Seasons 1-5