How to Watch Harvard vs Yale Basketball Online for Free

The Yale Bulldogs will look to avenge their lone Ivy League loss of the season when they host the Harvard Crimson at John J. Lee Amphitheater on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET. While it won’t be broadcast nationally on television anywhere in the US, you can still watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, or streaming device via ESPN+, the new digital streaming service from ESPN (no cable required) that has exclusive coverage to dozens of college basketball games — and several other sports — every week.

You can start a free seven-day trial of ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the ESPN app.

If you can’t watch live, all games — including Harvard vs Yale — that are streamed on ESPN+ are also available to be watched afterwards on-demand via ESPN.com or the ESPN app.

Harvard vs Yale Preview

The Bulldogs (18-4 overall) fell at Harvard 65-49 on February 1, but haven’t loss since. With an 8-1 conference mark, they have a two-game lead on Princeton and the Crimson (both 6-3) for the Ivy League title.

On Friday, Yale pounded Dartmouth 77-59 at home.

“We want to finish off conference play making a statement,” junior guard Eric Monroe said after the win, according to the Yale Daily News. “Winning the league is definitely a goal of ours, but we want to make sure we finish off league play strong so that we put ourselves in a good situation heading into the Ivy League tournament.”

Senior guard Alex Copeland shot 11-of-12 from the field, notching 23 points, four assists, and four steals, all game highs.

His 18th point of the game was also the 1,000th of his career.

“It feels really good,” Copeland said of the achievement, per the Yale Daily News. “Obviously, it’s just a testament to my teammates and coaching staff. My coaches have had so much trust in me and faith in me, and that just gives me a lot of confidence. My teammates, for the past three years, have done an amazing job finding me but also adding to that confidence. It means the world to me.”

Since seeing limited action his freshman year, Copeland’s been remarkably consistent, averaging 12.9 points per game as a sophomore, 11.2 a year later, and 12.5 this season.

“He’s always been a kid that can find a way to score,” Yale head coach James Jones said, per the Yale Daily News. “He’s done a tremendous job for us, and I couldn’t be prouder and happier for him and the other seniors. Al and I share a smile at least once a day…the best part about what I do is share these experiences with these young men, who are just great. Al just makes me smile, and he laughs at me all the time.”

The Crimson (13-9) fell at Brown 88-79 on Friday. The Bears shot 28-of-54 (51.9 percent) from the field and 7-16 (43.8 percent) from deep, and won the turnover battle 19-13.

“I thought that Brown played with a tremendous amount of energy,” Harvard head coach Tommy Amaker said, according to The Harvard Crimson. “They defended us very well early.”

Freshman guard Noah Kirkwood came off the bench to score a team-high 28 points on 11-of-18 shooting and grab a team-high nine rebounds. He led all participants with seven assists.

Brown sophomore guard Desmond Cambridge dropped 30 points, shooting 11-of-21 from the field.

“Cambridge is a tough cover for anyone in this league,” Kirkwood said, per The Harvard Crimson. “I felt like I could have put a bit more emphasis on my defense.”