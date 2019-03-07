Arnold Palmer Invitational 2019 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The PGA Tour makes its annual stop in Bay Hill, Florida for the 2019 Arnold Palmer Invitational this weekend from Bay Hill Club and Lodge, with the winner receiving a cool $1,638,000.

Coverage of the Arnold Palmer Invitational will be broadcast on the Golf Channel (Thursday-Sunday) and NBC (Saturday-Sunday). You can find the broadcast schedule here. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of both the Golf Channel and NBC on your computer, phone, or streaming device by signing up for one of the following live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV: The Golf Channel and NBC (available live in most markets) are two of 95 channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Arnold Palmer Invitational on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including both the Golf Channel and NBC (available live in most markets).

You can start your “Hulu with Live TV” subscription right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Arnold Palmer Invitational on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

PlayStation Vue: PS Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages: All four include NBC (live in select markets), while the upper three bundles include the Golf Channel.

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here (select “Start Streaming” in the upper-right corner), and you can then watch a live stream of the Arnold Palmer Invitational on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

Arnold Palmer Invitational 2019 Preview

Rory McIlroy, who shot an 18-under — including eight-under in the final round to hold off Bryson DeChambeau — during this event in 2018, seeks back-to-back victories. Ironically, it is also the last PGA Tour event for McIlroy who has been in a dry spell ever since.

McIlroy’s win in 2018 marked the third consecutive year a player born outside the United States won the event; Jason Day (-17) won in 2016, and fellow Australian Marc Leishman followed that up with a victory in 2017. McIlroy remains the 8-1 betting favorite entering Thursday.

Keith Mitchell is coming off a one-stroke victory, shooting a nine-under to win the 2019 Honda Classic from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida last week. Last week’s victory was Mitchell’s first win and highest finish overall since joining the PGA Tour in 2014.

New World No. 1 Dustin Johnson announced will not take part in this weekend’s event. Ironically, Johnson also withheld from playing in last week’s Honda Classic, and benefited by moving all the way to the top of the World Golf Rankings. Johnson currently sits ahead of Justin Rose, Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas, No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 respectively.

In addition to the aforementioned golfers, five-time major champion Phil Mickelson, currently ranked No. 20 in the world, announced his participation in the event back on February 26. Mickelson previously won when the event was named the “Bay Hill Invitational” back in 1997; he also finished as a runner-up once, to Tiger Woods in 2001.

Seaking of Woods, he will be noticeably absent this weekend as well. Woods, who has previously won this event on eight occasions — four straight years (2000-03) and four times (2008-09, 2012-13) since the event was renamed the “Arnold Palmer Invitational” — withdrew from participating due to a neck injury. There are reports Woods’ neck injury could keep him out up to a few weeks, putting a potential Masters appearance in jeopardy.

Tiger said he had "no long-term concerns" when he withdrew from this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational. According to these Masters odds, Las Vegas feels the same: https://t.co/zwOO6onvf2 pic.twitter.com/vRAwFNV2zf — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) March 6, 2019

Here are notable tee times for Thursday:

Justin Rose – 7:43 a.m. ET

Jason Day – 7:54 a.m. ET

Rickie Fowler – 7:54 a.m. ET

Rory McIlroy – 12:33 p.m. ET

Brooks Koepka – 12:44 p.m. ET

Phil Mickelson – 12:44 p.m. ET

Bryson DeChambeau – 12:44 p.m. ET