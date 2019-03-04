Atlantic Sun Tournament 2019 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The 2019 Atlantic Sun men’s basketball tournament tips off on Monday.

All the quarterfinal (March 4) and semifinal (March 7) games will be exclusively on ESPN+, while the championship game (March 10) will be on ESPN and can be live streamed a number of different ways. Here’s a complete rundown of how to watch every game online:

How to Watch 2019 Atlantic Sun Tournament Online

Quarterfinals & Semifinals: ESPN+

None of these six games (four quarterfinals and two semifinals) will be broadcast nationally on television anywhere in the US, but you can still watch a live stream of all of the games on your computer, phone, or streaming device via ESPN+, the new digital streaming service from ESPN (no cable required) that has exclusive coverage to dozens of college basketball games — and several other sports — every week.

You can start a free seven-day trial of ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the games on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the ESPN app.

Championship: Multiple Options

The championship game is Sunday, March 10, at 3 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of ESPN on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

PlayStation Vue: PS Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include ESPN.

You can start a free 5-day trial right here (select “Start Streaming” in the upper-right corner), and you can then watch a live stream of the championship game on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including ESPN.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the championship on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

Sling TV: ESPN is included in the “Sling Orange” channel bundle.

You can start a free seven-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the championship on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

2019 A-Sun Tournament Preview

The Atlantic Sun tournament will determine the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. Because North Alabama recently transitioned from Division II to Division I, they’re not eligible for the big dance, so if they win the conference tournament the bid goes to Lipscomb or Liberty, should the latter advance further than the former.

Lipscomb and Liberty each closed out conference play with a pair of wins to finish with identical Atlantic Sun marks of 14-2, sharing the regular season title.

The teams went 1-1 against each other, so Lipscomb drew the tournament’s No. 1 seed by virtue of having a better NET rating.

“We’ve earned the right to play at home,” Lipscomb head coach Casey Alexander said, according to The Tennessean. “That creates people showing up and doing their part.”

He added: “This is what you work for. I think it’s the hardest thing to do in any sport and at any level; to be the best in your league. Because that’s a long-term measure of success.”

On Friday, the Bisons bested North Alabama 87-75 behind a 22-point performance from senior forward Rob Marberry, who shot 10-of-12 from the field in 21 minutes, adding a block and a steal.

“I felt like our energy was pretty good the whole game,” Alexander said, per The Tennessean. “We continue to have too many empty possessions offensively that I feel like we create ourselves and then defensively too many breakdowns. But when you look at the whole of the game, I felt like it was closer to what we want it to be.”

Needing a victory on Friday to share the conference’s regular season title, the Flames held NJIT to 36 percent shooting from the field in a 57-51 win.

“First of all, I am really proud of that group of young men in the locker room,” Liberty head coach Ritchie McKay said, according to the Augusta Free Press. “We (coaching staff) have been blessed to lead them and that was huge, the way we had to do it tonight. To come on the road against a really good NJIT team and battle some adversity and foul trouble, I am just proud of them. Credit goes to a lot of people, including our players and our coaches. The credit also goes to Flames Nation. We were 14-1 at home and had our second largest average attendance within the last eight years. I love the direction we are headed and excited that we are co-champs, but obviously we have a lot more to play for.”