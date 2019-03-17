Tennessee vs Auburn Live Stream: How to Watch SEC Championship Online

After a hectic four days, the No. 6 ranked Tennessee Volunteers (29-4; 15-3 in-conference) are set to take on the No. 22 Auburn Tigers 25-7; 11-9 in-conference) in the SEC Championship Game from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday afternoon.

Tennessee vs Auburn Preview

The Vols began the SEC Tournament as the No. 3 seed, while the Tigers (Auburn) entered as the fifth-seed, despite being ranked inside the AP Poll — LSU and South Carolina entered as the No. 1 and No. 4 seeds respectively.

Tennessee played Kentucky in a 12-round heavyweight slugfest in the semifinals on Saturday. Down eight to the Wildcats with less than three minutes remaining in the second half, it was the Vols who put together a rally, highlighted by a Grant Williams’ three-point shot that ultimately gave Tennessee a 75-74 lead, and a short time later, 82-78 win against John Calipari and the top-five Wildcats.

Williams, the SEC Player of the Year and First-Team All SEC for the second consecutive season, scored 20 points against Kentucky, none bigger than that three-point shot. Senior guard Admiral Schofield led the Vols with 21 points, as both played a huge factor in head coach Rick Barnes the opportunity to win his first SEC Tournament Championship since arriving in Knoxville in 2015.

Auburn junior guard Jared Harper hit a three-point shot with 12 seconds remaining, as the Tigers knocked off the Florida Gators, 65-62, on Saturday. Harper, who was second on the Tigers in scoring during the regular season averaging 15.2 PPG, led the way for the Tigers with 20 in total. Senior Brett Brown (15.8 PPG), was held to only 11 points, and was the only other Tiger who finished in double-figures against the Gators.

Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl has valued having a reliable bench all season. Now that the Tigers have played four straight games, they will need it come Sunday.

Pearl noted to reporters that nine of his players registered double-figures in minutes on Saturday in the win against Florida, and that in order to beat one of the conference’s best teams, a current Final Four favorite, it will require a complete team effort involving contributions from everybody against Barnes’ squad.

Auburn will make its second SEC Championship game appearance in the past 34 years after defeating the Missouri Tigers and South Carolina in the previous two games. The last conference title for the Tigers came all the way back in 1985, and notably they advanced to the Championship Game in 2000.