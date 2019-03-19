How to Watch Belmont vs Temple Basketball Online Without Cable

No. 11 seeds the Belmont Bruins and the Temple Owls will meet in the First Four at University of Dayton Arena on Tuesday.

Belmont vs Temple Preview

The Bruins shared the Ohio Valley Conference regular season title with the Murray State Racers, going 16-2, but they fell to the Racers in the conference’s tournament championship.

Belmont drew an at-large bid on Sunday despite head coach Rick Byrd’s feeling they had “about a 20 percent chance” to get in.

“I’m emotional right now,” Byrd said, according to The Tennessean. “I get that way about those I care about, and I feel that way about this team. We were hopeful but you never know. This is an unbelievable accomplishment for this team and this program.”

The Bruins sport one of the best offenses in the nation. Out of 353 Division I teams, they rank second in points per game (87.4), second in field-goal percentage (59.9 percent), and 12th in 3-pointers made per game (10.5).

Senior wing Dylan Windler leads the team in scoring (21.4 points per game) and rebounding (10.7 per game), adding 2.6 assists and 1.4 steals per contest. He’s shooting 43 percent from 3-point land and 67 percent from inside the arc. It’ll be his first trip to the NCAA tournament, as the Bruins haven’t made the big dance since 2015, which was their seventh trip in 10 years.

“I can’t say that I was too confident, honestly,” Windler said, per The Tennessean. “Just basing it off history with the committee and mid-majors. It doesn’t happen often that mid-major teams get an at-large bid, especially in the OVC. Obviously, by our reaction, we’re thrilled. We can’t really believe it right now; it’s still sinking in.”

Temple also learned their fate on Selection Sunday. After going 13-5 in the American Athletic Conference regular season, they made the conference tournament finals, where they fell to the Wichita State Shockers 80-74.

“We are happy, relieved, excited, and fired up getting to go to Dayton to play a really good Belmont team,” Temple head coach Fran Dunphy said, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The Owls led the Shockers by two at halftime but turned the ball over 11 times in the second period, getting outscored 45-37. Temple senior guard Shizz Alston Jr. scored 18 points in the first half, but finished the game with 20.

“I would have hated to go out the way we did in the second half,” Alston said, per The Philadelphia Inquirer. “My first half was pretty good, and I kind of took my foot off the gas in the second half, and this time around I am not going to make that mistake.”

Alston leads the team in points (19.7) and assists (5) per game.