Buffalo vs ASU Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The No. 6 seed Buffalo Bulls (31-3; MAC tournament champion) prepare for an old face when they take on the No. 11 seed Arizona State Sun Devils (23-10; Pac-12 at-large) in a West Region Round of 64 matchup at Bank of Oklahoma Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma as NCAA Tournament action continues on Friday afternoon.

Buffalo vs Arizona State Preview

The NCAA Selection Committee clearly creates each year’s bracket with specific games in mind. This 6-11 matchup was clearly made with the intention of putting Arizona State head coach Bobby Hurley at the center of everything.

Who is Bobby Hurley you might ask? Well, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein:

BOBBY ******* HURLEY. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 21, 2019

Hurley’s name must always be said using an expletive. Rothstein is known for his sharp college basketball mind and humorous tweets, but there is nothing expletively bad about Hurley.

Hurley spent just two seasons as head coach at Buffalo from 2013-15, but his impact on the program still resonates today. Hurley led the Bulls to two MAC East Division championships, including a conference tournament title in 2014-15 and automatic appearance in the NCAA Tournament, as Buffalo fell to Bob Huggins and West Virginia 68-62.

Hurley still watches his old Buffalo team a lot, and loves the job current head coach Nate Oats is doing with the program.

“I just know for sure watching Nate Oats’ teams, they take on his character and his personality by how hard-nosed he is and how fiery he is,” Hurley said. “And his kids play extremely hard and they have a chip on their shoulder. The whole mid-major thing, I think they’re tired of that. So it’s going to be a heck of a game.”

Buffalo has won 11 consecutive games heading to this opening matchup against Arizona State. The Bulls are led by senior guard CJ Massinburg (scored a team-leading 18.3 points per game this season), who was instrumental in the Bulls’ 89-68 rout of the Arizona Wildcats in a 4-13 matchup in the Round of 64 of last year’s NCAA Tournament.

Arizona State got here by defeating St. John’s 74-65 in a First Four Game in Dayton, Ohio on Wednesday. The Sun Devils finished 12-6 in Pac-12 play during the regular season, but remained a strong bubble team due to the overall quality of the conference this season.

Freshman guard Luguentz Dort once again led the Sun Devils. Luguentz, who averaged a team-leading 16.2 PPG during the regular season, scored a game-high 21 points on Wednesday to lead Arizona State into Friday.

The winner of Buffalo-Arizona State plays the winner of Texas Tech-Northern Kentucky in the Round of 32 on Sunday.