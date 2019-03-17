Cincinnati vs Houston Live Stream: How to Watch AAC Championship Online

The Houston Cougars and the Cincinnati Bearcats will play for the AAC Tournament championship at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday.

The game is scheduled to start at 3:15 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, you can still watch a live stream of ESPN on your computer, phone, or streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

PlayStation Vue: PS Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages: All four include ESPN.

You can start a free five-day trial of PS Vue right here (select “Start Streaming” in the upper-right corner), and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including ESPN.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

Sling TV: ESPN is included in the “Sling Orange” channel bundle.

You can start a free seven-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

Cincinnati vs Houston Preview

The Cougars went 16-2 in conference play, winning the regular season title with a two-game lead over the second-place Bearcats.

They hold opponents to 36.5 percent shooting from the field, the best mark out of 353 Division I teams.

In the semifinals, Houston hounded the Memphis Tigers to 16-of-68 (23.5 percent) shooting.

The Cougars led by as many as 14 in the second half, but shot just 1-of-6 from the free-throw line in the last five minutes, ultimately holding on for a 61-58 victory.

“We got up 13, I think we were at 13 with about five or six minutes to go, maybe,” Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson said, according to the Houston Chronicle. “And then that’s when we started missing the free throws. And, you know, like I said, if we’re up 11, we miss two and they make two, now it’s nine, you know. We started playing that game way too much. You make your free throws, you probably go and win by 10 to 12.”

With the victory, Houston reached 31 wins for the fourth time in school history. One more, and they’ll tie the school record, set in 1983-84, when Hakeem Olajuwon led them to a second straight national title game.

“I don’t — I was sitting here looking at our record, 31-2,” Sampson said, per the Chronicle. “That’s surreal. […] This team has been so good, just about every night, at one end of the floor. We’re a good offensive team, but we’re not a juggernaut. We don’t have a lot of great shooters.”

Like the Cougars, the Bearcats struggled from the free-throw line and still managed to win by three in the semifinals, topping the Wichita State Shockers 66-63.

Cincinnati went 10-of-21 from the stripe (47.6 percent) compared to WSU’s 17-of-20 (85 percent), but made up for it by doubling the Shockers up on the offensive glass, 18-9.

“That’s the only reason we really won today,” Cincinnati head coach Mick Cronin said, according to The Cincinnati Enquirer. “When you shoot 47 percent from the foul line (10 of 21) and the other team shoots 85, it’s hard to win. Yesterday we won with offense, today we won with defense and rebounding.”

The Bearcats also took care of the ball, turning it over just seven times and assisting 13 times on 25 field goals. Wichita State had just seven assists on their 19 makes.

Houston swept their regular season series with the Bearcats, winning by seven at home on February 7 and crushing them on the road in each team’s regular season finale.