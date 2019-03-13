Colgate vs Bucknell Live Stream: How to Watch Patriot League Championship Online

The Colgate Red Raiders will host the Bucknell Bison at Cotterell Court for the Patriot League tournament championship on Wednesday with an automatic berth to the NCAA tournament on the line.

Preview

At 23-10 (13-5 in the conference regular season), the Red Raiders are in the midst of the winningest season in school history, having surpassed last year’s school-record 19 wins.

Top-seeded Colgate hasn’t been to the NCAA tournament since the 1995-96 season, when future NBA center Adonal Foyle carried the team with 20.2 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 5.7 blocks per game.

On Sunday, Colgate dispatched No. 5 seeded Navy 80-70 at home in the tournament semifinals for their 10th consecutive victory.

“We have a true team,” Colgate head coach Matt Langel said, according to the Observer-Dispatch. “They share with one another and they stepped up and did a great job. That is why we have been able to be successful this year. … Navy played really well down the stretch, but our guys once again answered the bell.

“They stayed together, stuck with the plan, and helped one another along the way. That is the group we have become.”

Big man Rapolas Ivanauskas led all participants with 22 points. The 6’10” junior leads Colgate in points (16.5) and rebounds (7.9) per game.

The Red Raiders have hit 38.3 percent of their 3-pointers, ranking 21st out of 353 Division I teams. Ivanauskas has connected on 43.6 percent of his long-range attempts this season.

Colgate fell to the Bison 83-54 in last year’s tournament finals. The teams split their regular season matchups this season.

“I am really proud of this group,” Langel said, per the Observer-Dispatch. “It has been nearly 365 days since last year’s championship loss and we have worked so hard to get back here.”

Bucknell (21-11, 13-5) is seeking the school’s third consecutive tournament title. They shared the regular season title with Colgate, but drew the lower seed via a third tiebreaker — both teams swept third-place Lehigh this season, but the Red Raiders had a better mark against fourth-place American.

In the semifinals, the Bison bested Lehigh for a third time this season.

“Give our guys a ton of credit,” Bucknell head coach Nathan Davis said, according to The Daily Item. “We had tremendous focus. … We played with energy. We played with effort. We did all the things you need to do to beat a good team.

“We’re fortunate to be advancing. We’ll enjoy this for about another five minutes, and then get ready for the next one.”

The Bison also feature a floor-stretching big man in forward Nate Sestina. He scored 23 points and pulled down 14 rebounds in the semifinals, adding four assists, a block, and a steal.

The team’s second-leading scorer at 15.7 points per game and leading rebounding at 8.6 per contest, the 6’9″ senior hits 36.5 percent of his 3-pointers.