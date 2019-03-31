Curling World Championships 2019 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The 2019 Men’s Curling World Championships will take place inside the ENMAX Centre in Canada from March 30 through April 7.

2019 Curling World Championships Preview

Following their stunning gold-medal win at the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang, Team USA bowed out in the quarterfinals at last year’s World Championships a couple months later. Of course, they brought a completely new team to that competition, with Rich Ruohonen, Philip Tilker, Colin Hufman and Greg Persinger represented the Red, White and Blue.

This time around, the Americans will return three-fourths of the gold-medal winning squad, with John Shuster back as skip along with John Landsteiner as lead and Matt Hamilton as second. The only change from the Olympic team is Chris Plys replacing Tyler George. The Shuster/Landsteiner/Hamilton/Plys team played together in the second leg of the Curling World Cup in December, beating Niklas Edin and defending world champions Sweden in a rematch of the Olympic gold-medal match.

“I am super excited, it’s been a good season so far,” Plys said. “It’s really a good opportunity for us. We want to go to Alberta and make some noise. I think we need to go and handle our own business up there. Our goal is to come home with a medal, which is getting harder each year for everybody, as a lot of countries are getting a lot better. There are no more gimme games, you’ve got to work for it all.”

Shuster has only a 2016 bronze to show for his eight previous World Championships appearances, but after guiding his team to gold at the Olympics last year, and then beating Sweden again in December, he and the Americans should certainly be considered one of the top favorites in Canada.

Sweden, of course, still can’t be overlooked and will certainly continue to be in the mix. After taking silver at the Olympics, Edin’s squad earned gold at the 2018 world championships, giving him three total in his career. Edin is one of the best ever, and as long as he’s around, Sweden will be in contention.

But the top favorite has to be the hosts, who are currently ranked No. 1 in the world. Canada fell to a surprising fourth-place finish at the Olympics, and they were defeated by Sweden in the final at last year’s World Championships, but Kevin Koe and Ben Hebert have each captured gold twice at the world championships, and now they have a pair of new teammates in B.J. Neufeld and Colton Flasch who have looked really strong together. That quartet went undefeated at the Canadian National Championships in early March, setting them up as the favorites here.

“It’s just up to us to go and take care of business and just play like we can and how we did at the Brier,” Koe said. “If we do that, I’ll think we’ll be in good shape.”