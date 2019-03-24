Duke vs UCF Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The No. 1 seed Duke Blue Devils (30-5; ACC tournament champion) take on the No. 9 seed UCF Knights (24-8; American Athletic Conference at-large) in an East Region Round of 32 matchup at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina as the 2018-19 NCAA Tournament continues on Sunday afternoon.

The game is scheduled to start at 5:15 ET p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS.

Duke vs UCF Preview

It felt weird when the North Dakota State Bison led for stretches in the first half against Duke on Friday. It felt even more odd when the Bison were down by only four points (31-27) at halftime to the Blue Devils, but the stars of Duke quickly rectified the defensive play in the second half. As a result, Duke pulled away to an 85-62 victory, and head coach Mike Krzyzewski vocalized how satisfied he was regarding his team after the game.

“I thought our defense then picked up for the rest of the game after about 10 minutes. In the second half, we played just beautiful basketball for those 12 minutes.”

As expected, the impressive Duke freshman class ran the show against North Dakota State. The projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Zion Williamson, showed off his talent and athleticism with a quick block soon after the game started. Williamson added 25 points and several other highlights, as he was instrumental in helping Duke pull away in the second half in a game that was much closer than the final score would first indicate.

Williamson, however, did not lead the Blue Devils in scoring. That was RJ Barrett — team-leading 23 points per game during the regular season — who added 26 points, finishing 50% (nine-of-18) from the floor, while nailing six of nine from the free-throw line. In the process, Barrett and Williamson became the first pair of freshman to register 20-or-more points in a NCAA Tournament game for Duke.

UCF had a relatively easy time with Atlantic-10 opponent VCU on Friday. Senior guard B.J. Taylor had a team-high 15 points, as the Knights cruised to a 73-58 win in the Round of 64.

Despite Taylor leading the way in scoring, it was 7-foot-6 senior center Tacko Fall — the tallest player in NCAA — who had the largest impact on the game for the Knights. VCU had nobody to deploy against Fall, as he finished with a double-double (13 points, 18 rebounds), while adding five blocks. Fall can impact the game just staying on the court, and his presence will make it difficult for Zion and company to get easy points in the paint.

The winner of Duke vs UCF will face the winner of Virginia Tech vs Liberty in the Sweet 16. That East Regional semifinal game takes place at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. next weekend, and will be televised on CBS/TBS/TNT.