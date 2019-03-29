Duke vs Virginia Tech Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The No. 1 seed Duke Blue Devils (31-5; ACC tournament champion) take on the No. 4 seed Virginia Tech Hokies (26-8; ACC at-large) in a East Region Sweet 16 matchup at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. as 2018-19 NCAA Tournament action continues on Friday evening.

Duke vs Virginia Tech Preview

For the 2018-19 NCAA Tournament top-overall seed, Duke hasn’t been nearly as good as advertised; the Blue Devils barely got by the UCF Knights in the Round of 32, narrowly winning 77-76. Zion Williamson has been every bit as good as advertised, though.

Williamson in back-to-back games has eclipsed 20 points (25 against North Dakota State, 32, with 11 rebounds for a double-double against UCF). Teammates RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish have performed well enough, but struggled a bit finding their game, especially against the Knights.

The Blue Devils have seriously struggled against teams who can play a half-court style, and teams who play inside-out. Duke’s athletes are special, but at times have relied solely on their natural ability to get them by in games.

In enters head coach Buzz Williams and the Hokies. Virginia Tech, not too long ago, knocked off Duke 77-72 in Blacksburg back on February 26. 6-foot-10 junior forward Kerry Blackshear Jr. was a major part of that win, finishing with a game-high 23 points — on 7-of-11 shooting from the field, and 9/11 at the free-throw line — while adding 10 rebounds for a double-double.

“With or without (Williamson) they got five really good guys on the floor. “And we got J-Rob back, so that does so much for our team. We’re excited to have an opportunity to play them again, especially on a neutral site in Washington, D.C., and it’s Sweet 16. So opportunity to get to the Elite Eight.”

The Hokies’ previous two games weren’t exactly a cakewalk either. Virginia Tech soundly defeated Saint Louis 66-52, but struggled in the first half against No. 12 seed Liberty — who upset No. 5 seed Mississippi State in the Round of 64 — until they found their footing, ultimately walking away with a 67-58 victory.

Duke is making its 27th Sweet 16 appearance, second all-time behind rival North Carolina. 25 of those 27 appearance have come under head coach Mike Krzyzewski, and five have ended up resulting in a National Championship (1991-92, 2001, 2010, 2015).

The winner of Duke vs Virginia Tech faces the winner of Michigan State vs LSU in the Elite Eight. That game will take place at Capital One Arena on Sunday, and be broadcast on CBS.