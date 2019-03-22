Duke vs NDSU: Start Time, TV Channel, Live Stream Info

The No. 1 seed Duke Blue Devils (29-5; ACC tournament champion) play the No. 16 seed North Dakota Bison (19-15; Summit League conference tournament champion) in an East Region Round of 16 matchup at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina as NCAA Tournament action continues on Friday afternoon.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, you can sign up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services that allow you to watch CBS on your computer, phone or streaming device:

Duke vs North Dakota State Preview

After losing stud freshman Zion Williamson to a knee injury during the regular season, which caused an uproar after his Nike sneaker disintegrated on the court early in the first half of a home game against rival North Carolina, Duke’s season seemed in doubt. Despite having fellow NBA Draft prospect RJ Barrett, there were questions if the Blue Devils had enough to get through the remainder of the season and stay national championship contenders.

Williamson returned just in time, as the Blue Devils went 3-3 in his absence — one of those losses being a narrow one-point victory at home against Wake Forest.

Duke won the ACC Tournament, defeating Florida State in the finals. Williamson, the 2018-19 ACC Player of the Year, is now focused on the task at hand for Coach K and Duke.

“Just trying to win a national championship and playing in all these tough games because that is why you come to Duke, to compete and hopefully hang a banner.”

Williams continued to tell reporters:

“It’s great. It shows that all of our hard work is paying off, so let’s dance.”

Duke lost to UNC twice, but recovered in time for the ACC Tournament. A big part of that is the Williamson (22.1 points per game), Barrett (22.9 PPG, led Duke in scoring) and Cam Reddish (13.7 PPG) trio, who will be a handful for the Bison to handle.

North Dakota state got here by winning a First Four Game on Wednesday against North Carolina Central. The Bison jumped out to a 13-point lead, but saw that advantage dwindle down before holding on for a 78-74 victory.

The winner of Duke-North Dakota State takes on the winner of VCU-UCF in the Round of 32 on Sunday.