How to Watch Fairleigh Dickinson vs Prairie View A&M Without Cable

No. 16 seeds the Prairie View A&M Panthers and the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights will meet at University of Dayton Arena in the First Four on Tuesday.

The game is scheduled to start at 6:40 p.m. ET and will be televised on TruTV. But if you don’t have cable, you can sign up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services that allow you to watch TruTV on your computer, phone or streaming device:

TruTV is one of 85-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports. Also included are TNT, TBS and CBS (live in select markets), allowing you to watch every NCAA tournament game.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game (and other programs) on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

PS Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages: All four include TruTV. Also included are TNT, TBS and CBS (live in select markets), allowing you to watch every March Madness game.

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including TruTV. Also included are TNT, TBS and CBS (live in select markets), meaning you can watch every other NCAA tournament game.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

FDU vs Prairie View Preview

The Panthers won their first game of the season before dropping 11 straight. They dominated in SWAC play, however, winning the regular season title with a 17-1 mark and taking the tournament championship and the conference’s automatic bid by besting the Texas Southern Tigers 92-86 in the finals.

“I can’t put into words just how proud and happy I am for our student athletes and our coaching staff,” Prairie View A&M vice president and director of athletics Fred E. Washington said, according to KHOU. “They were special tonight and part of an amazing game to watch. Our athletes, our band, the Panther Dolls as well as the cheerleaders, along with all the students that were here representing the #PVNATION were simply amazing.”

The Panthers have made the NCAA tournament just once in school history, falling in the first round as a No. 16 seed in 1998. They had 14 steals against the Tigers; the Panthers rank 11th out of 353 Division I teams with 8.82 steals per game.

Senior guard Gary Blackston — who averages a team highs of 15.2 points, seven rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game — had six swipes against Texas Southern.

“This was truly a remarkable night and I am so proud of this team and the accomplishment we made tonight,” Prairie View A&M head coach Byron Smith said, per KHOU. “All I can do is thank the man upstairs for making this happen. We had a rough start but the ending is a fairy tale within its self.”

Fairleigh Dickinson shared the NEC regular season title with the Saint Francis Red Flash, going 12-6 in conference play. They took the conference tournament with three single-digit victories, besting Saint Francis in the finals.

It’ll be the second trip to the NCAA tournament for senior guard Darnell Edge (16.4 points, 2.4 assists per game) and senior forward Mike Holloway (12.5 points, one block per game), who helped the Knights to the big dance as freshmen in 2016.

“The significance is we’re sustaining the program,” Farleigh Dickinson head coach Greg Herenda said after the tournament title game, according to The Bergen Record. “It’s really important to our players and all our staff to send Mike Holloway and Darnell Edge out the way they came in. And that just shows the consistency of our program, from a talent standpoint, from a basketball standpoint, from a program commitment from the university. It shows that our program is consistent and is ready to continue to win. And we’re not done winning. We want to go to the tournament this year and win a basketball game.

Neither team has ever won an NCAA tournament game.