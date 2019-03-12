Fairleigh Dickinson vs St. Francis Live Stream: How to Watch NEC Championship Online

The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (19-13; 12-6 in-conference) and St. Francis (PA) Red Flash (18-13; 12-6 in-conference) split this year’s season series, as well as a share of the 2018-19 Northeast Conference regular-season title. The Knights and Red Flash prepare for a third meeting to break the tie, this time in the NEC Championship Game at DeGol Arena in Loretto, Pennsylvania on Tuesday night.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN2. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of ESPN on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including ESPN2.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

PlayStation Vue: PS Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages: All four include ESPN2.

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here (select “Start Streaming” in the upper-right corner), and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

Sling TV: ESPN2 is included in the “Sling Orange” channel bundle.

You can start a free seven-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

How Fairleigh Dickinson and St. Francis (PA) got here:

It was a tale of two different starts for each program. St. Francis (PA) started the season 1-4 before rebounding. The Red Flash ended the regular season on a scorching hot run, securing victories in nine of their final 11 games. Head coach Rob Krimmel, currently in his seventh season leading the Red Flash, has finished below .500 only once during the past five seasons, though, back in 2015-16.

The Red Flash’s tandem of guards, junior Keith Braxton, who is averaging 16.2 points per game, and senior Jamaal King (15.2 PPG), have the Red Flash within one game of the NCAA Tournament. Braxton, in particular, has shined so far in the NEC Tournament. Braxton dropped 15 points to help St. Francis (PA) narrowly hold off No. 8 seed Bryant 67-63 in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, while adding a double-double (19 points, 14 rebounds) in a more complete 72-64 victory against LIU Brooklyn in the semifinals on Saturday.

After a disastrous 45-point (90-55) opening night loss to Rutgers, the Knights rattled off three straight wins before dropping the same amount. Fairleigh Dickinson would eventually steady the ship, too, finishing the regular season winning 11 of its final 13 games, and now two more in a row in the postseason.

Darnell Edge gives the Knights a… well, edge, in the backcourt. Edge enters Tuesday averaging 16.3 PPG this season on 47% shooting; Edge has not dipped below a 45% shooting percentage in any of his four seasons with the program. Edge scored 15 points, as No. 2 seed Fairleigh Dickinson put a 38-point (84-46) drubbing on No. 7 Wagner. That performance was then followed by a 20-point effort, as Fairleigh Dickinson held on for a 66-62 win against Robert Morris to set up a trilogy with St. Francis (PA).

Fairleigh Dickinson won handily on the road 79-61 on January 5 in the first matchup between the two teams, but the favor was later returned. The Red Flash handed the Knight a 25-point (87-62) loss more than a month later on Valentine’s Day.

Last year’s NEC Championship Game result:

Entering March last season as the No. 4 seed, LIU Brooklyn knocked off top-seeded Wagner — the Seahawks clinched the NEC regular-season title outright with a victory against the Blackbirds on February 17, 2018 — 71-61 in the Championship Game.

NCAA Tournament history:

The Red Flash have now two regular-season conference championships on their resume (1991, 2019). St. Francis (PA) has only made one prior NCAA Tournament appearance back in 1991, an eventual First Round loss to Arizona. Fairleigh Dickinson, for comparison, has reached the NCAA Tournament on five separate occasions, with the most recent coming under head coach Greg Herenda in 2016 — his lone appearance. The Knights are 0-5 all-time in the Big Dance.