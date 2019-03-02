FC Dallas vs New England Revolution Live Stream: How to Watch Online

FC Dallas will host the New England Revolution at Toyota Stadium on Saturday as each team enters the MLS regular season.

Start Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Texas 21 (local markets), NBC Sports Boston (local markets)

Live Stream for In-Market Viewers: Hulu With Live TV has both Texas 21 and NBC Sports Boston for those who live in the local markets. More information can be found below.

Live Stream for Out-of-Market Viewers: ESPN+ has every out-of-market MLS game. More information can be found below.

Live Stream for Viewers in Canada: DAZN has every MLS game that isn’t broadcast on CTV, TSN, or TVAS. More information can be found below.

How to Watch FC Dallas vs New England Revolution Online

Hulu With Live TV

If the game is in your market

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including 21 Texas if you live in the FC Dallas markets and NBC Boston in the New England Revolution markets. ESPN, ESPN2, Fox and Fox Sports 1 are also included in the channel package.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

ESPN+

If the game is out of your market

This is the easiest and cheapest way to watch most MLS games this season: You can watch all out-of-market MLS games via ESPN+, the new digital streaming service from ESPN (no cable required) that has exclusive coverage of dozens of sports, all the 30-for-30 documentaries and other exclusives.

You can start a free seven-day trial of ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the ESPN app.

If you live in the Dallas or New England markets, you can watch a replay of the game via ESPN+.

DAZN

If you live in Canada

For viewers North of the border, you can watch every game that isn’t televised on CTV, TSN, or TVAS via DAZN, a digital streaming service with coverage of MLS, La Liga, Champions League, MLB, boxing and several other sports in Canada.

You can start a free one-month trial of DAZN right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

FC Dallas vs New England Revolution Preview

The Revolution haven’t made the playoffs since 2015. Last year they finished eighth in the Eastern Conference with 41 points.

The team selected Michigan State captain DeJuan Jones with the 11th pick of the MLS SuperDraft in January. The 21-year-old midfielder scored 16 goals and tallied 14 assists in 75 appearances across four seasons with the Spartans.

“It’s one of those things where you dream your whole life to play professional soccer,” the Jones said, according to the Lansing State Journal. “For that to finally come to fruition, it was an amazing feeling. With my family, my parents, my sister, my niece and some extended family to all be there in that moment was better than I ever could’ve imagined it.”

The Revolution have been coached by former US men’s national team goalkeeper Brad Friedel since 2017.

FC Dallas finished in fourth place with 57 points in 2018. They fell in the knockout round of the playoffs to the No. 5 Portland Timbers, who went on to represent the Western Conference in the MLS Cup. Manager Oscar Pareja stepped down in November, signing with Tijuana of Liga MX.

FC Dallas tabbed Luchi Gonzalez, the club’s academy director since 2012, to be their new head coach.

“The priority is the ball, and the priority is time and space. There are going to be moments where as much as we want the ball, we’re going to struggle to get it or to keep it for consecutive moments,” Gonzalez said, according to The Dallas Morning News. “But we’re going to embrace that struggle and train so that we can weather that struggle and get into a moment where we can have our priorities in play — numbers and the ball, manipulating space and time to create opportunities around the opponents’ goal.”

The Miami native, whose father is from Peru, played in Europe, the MLS, and for Peruvian side Sporting Cristal, with whom he fulfilled his dream of playing in the Copa Libertadores.

“I watched a lot of TyC. I followed River. River was my team when I was young, but it was hard to not like Boca as well with the players they had at their time and the culture and their stadium, the Bombonera. I followed Argentine soccer when I was a young player,” Gonzalez said. “Boca and River were the two clubs I had with players that I idolized.

“The youth team I played for, Strike Force, we were all from Central or South American backgrounds, so we were big on chanting and singing. That was a big part of me. That was my upbringing.”