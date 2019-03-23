Florida State vs Murray State Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The No. 4 seed Florida State Seminoles (28-7; ACC at-large) take on the No. 12 seed Murray State Racers (28-4; Ohio Valley Conference at-large) in a West Region Round of 32 matchup at XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut as the 2018-19 NCAA Tournament continues on Saturday afternoon.

Florida State vs Murray State Preview

Heading into Saturday this showdown has become all about Murray State sophomore guard Ja Morant, who led the Racers in scoring this season with 24.4 points per game. Morant put on an all-time spectacular, memorable performance in Murray State’s victory against Marquette in a 5-12 upset on Thursday.

Morant recorded a triple-double, scoring 17 points while adding 16 assists and 11 rebounds. It was a special performance that checked off multiple, timeless “March Madness” milestones. It was the first triple-double in the tournament since Draymond Green at Michigan State in 2012:

How rare was Ja Morant's #MarchMadness triple-double? We haven't seen one since Draymond Green in 2012! #MorantMadness pic.twitter.com/3jkqjqRs4e — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 22, 2019

It was also the first triple-double by a guard in 16 years. Dwyane Wade, as a freshman at Marquette, recorded one in the 2002-03 NCAA Tournament.

Murray State’s Ja Morant recorded a triple-double in which he tallied 17 points and 16 assists. He is the fourth player in NCAA Tournament history with at least 15 points and 15 assists in a game, joining Keith Smart (1987), Sam Crawford (1993), and Earl Watson (2000). — Elias Sports Bureau (@EliasSports) March 22, 2019

Morant was near the top of most NBA Draft boards heading into the 2018-19 NCAA Tournament, but Thursday’s performance showed the world exactly what he is capable of. Morant is a special breed of player, a player who can do it all on the basketball court who has drawn comparisons to several players, including Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook and former No. 1 overall pick Derrick Rose.

Following Thursday, many now consider him the consensus No. 2 or No.3 pick. Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton, attempting to get the Seminoles back to a second straight Elite Eight, was put on notice and had lofty praise for Morant.

2019 NCAA Tournament: Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton compares Ja Morant to Magic Johnsonhttps://t.co/Hz1K7E8wxd — CBS Sports CBB (@CBSSportsCBB) March 22, 2019

Florida State knocked off Vermont 76-69 to be in this spot. The hype is with Murray State, but the Seminoles are the team with the NCAA Tournament experience. 6-foot-10 sophomore forward Mfiondu Kabengele — who led the team in scoring with 13.1 PPG this season — led the way against Vermont with a double-double, 21 points and 10 rebounds on Thursday. Kabengele has the size in the paint that will give the Racers an issue.

The winner of Florida State vs Murray State takes on the winner of Gonzaga vs Baylor in the Sweet 16. That West Regional semifinal game takes place at Honda Center in Anaheim, California next weekend, and will be broadcast on CBS/TBS/TNT.