Florida vs Nevada Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The No. 7 seed Nevada Wolf Pack will meet the No. 10 seed Florida Gators in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.

Florida vs Nevada Preview

Nevada went 15-3 in Mountain West play, sharing the regular season title with the Utah State Aggies. They made it to the conference tournament finals, where they fell to the San Diego State Aztecs 64-57.

The Wolf Pack were playing with senior forward Jordan Caroline, their leading rebounder (9.6 per game) and second-leading scorer (17.3), who sat with an Achilles injury.

“Caroline was held out for precautionary reasons,” Nevada head coach Eric Musselman said, according to the Associated Press. “It’s been a long season. He’s got a lingering injury and that’s what it is.”

Senior forward Cody Martin, the team’s leader in assists per game (5.1), was whistled for a pair of fouls in the first 1:04 and didn’t return until the second period.

“I had two all-league players not play in the first half,” Musselman said, per AP. “I thought our effort was phenomenal. I think our record speaks for itself, the body of work in the non-conference, conference play. Unfortunately, we weren’t fully healthy tonight.”

Florida senior guard Jalen Hudson is more than familiar with Martin and his twin brother Caleb Martin, who leads the Wolf Pack with 19.2 points per game. The trio met as high school freshmen in Virginia, where they played on the same AAU team. They all played in the ACC as freshmen and sophomores — the Martins at North Carolina State, Hudson at Virginia Tech — before transferring to their current teams.

“One of them is more of a scorer, Caleb Martin. If I were to compare him to somebody, I would compare him to kind of like a Bryce Brown from Auburn,” Hudson said, according to The Gainesville Sun. “He puts up a lot of shots, he’s kind of a volume guy. Once he gets hot, it’s super hard to slow him down. And they’re both 6-foot-7, super long. Cody’s more of like a point guard, more of a passer. When we were younger, he actually played the 4, so if he feels like he has a smaller guy on him he may try and actually post up, because he did that when we were younger. They’re both super versatile. Cody doesn’t shoot the three as well as Caleb, but they’re very good players, very, very good players. I think they’ll play at the next level, for sure.”

The Gators went 9-9 in SEC play, but they knocked off the top-seeded LSU Tigers in the conference tournament before falling to the Auburn Tigers in the semifinals.