How to Watch Florida State vs Vermont Basketball Online Without Cable

The No. 4 seed Florida State Seminoles will meet the No. 13 seed Vermont Catamounts in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut.

Florida State vs Vermont Preview

The Catamounts went 14-2 in America East play to win the regular season title by two games. They then won the conference tournament by blowing out the Maine Black Bears, the Binghamton Great Danes, and last year’s NCAA Tournament darling, the UMBC Retrievers.

Conference player of the year Anthony Lamb scored 34, 18, and 28, respectively, in those victories.

“That’s what the championship usually comes down to, the best player in the league playing like it,” UVM head coach John Becker said, according to The Burlington Free Press. “That’s what it comes down to and I’d never want to put that on Anthony or anybody, that they’ve gotta go out and score 28 points like he did (today), but the reality of the situation is in the biggest games, on the biggest stages, when your best player plays like ours did today it’s why we won.”

The 6’6” junior forward’s 21.4 points per game are first in the America East, and his 7.8 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game each rank second. He’s shooting 37 percent from 3-point range and 57.9 percent from inside the arc.

“I feel like I have more to give to this program and this school, just for being in this situation. I’m still not completely satisfied where I am,” Lamb said, per the Free Press. “I’m still trying to see the bigger picture, seeing how important this is, how special this is. But it’s tough with the way I’m wired.”

Florida State finished the ACC regular season with a 13-5 mark, then reached the conference tournament finals as the No. 4 seed, where they lost to the Duke Blue Devils.

“I’m very happy,” sophomore big man Mfiondu Kabengele said according to the Tallahassee Democrat. “We had a really good season, played really well in the ACC Tournament. I feel like the committee did a good job of putting us in a great spot. We have a great chance to get the Final Four so, overall, I’m very excited.

“It’s a new level of expectation now. We’re Florida State, we’re a great program, we’re growing every single year. This year, I feel like it’s a high expectation. It’s not so much a shock, more of just an understanding that we belong here and we’re going to belong here for a very long time.”

The 6’10” Kabengele has come off the bench for every Seminoles game this season, leading them in points per game, with 12.9. Christ Koumadje, a 7’4″ center, leads the squad in blocks per contest, at 1.5.