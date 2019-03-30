Gonzaga vs Texas Tech Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The No. 1 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (33-3; West Coast Conference at-large) take on the No. 3 seed Texas Tech Red Raiders (29-6; Big 12 Conference at-large) in a West Region Elite Eight matchup at Honda Center in Anaheim, California as 2018-19 NCAA Tournament action continues on Saturday evening.

The game is scheduled to start around 6:09 p.m. ET, and will be televised on TBS.

Gonzaga vs Texas Tech Preview

After avenging a loss in the 2017-18 NCAA Tournament to Florida State, Gonzaga is now one game away from reaching its second Final Four in three years. Head coach Chris Beard, once again, has No. 3 seed Texas Tech within one victory of a Final Four appearance. For Mark Few and the Bulldogs, this would be that exclusive second trip, while Beard and the Red Raiders are aiming for their first appearance in school history.

This is a clash of two entirely different styles. According to KenPom.com, Gonzaga enters Saturday as the most efficient offensive team in the nation (averaging 88.2 points per game this season), while Texas Tech enters as the most efficient defensive team; the Bulldogs rank 12th on defense, while the Red Raiders are noticeably distant on the offensive end.

The Bulldogs faced a tough early-season schedule, featuring games against North Carolina and Tennessee. 6-foot-5 sophomore guard Zach Norvell Jr., averaging 15.1 points per game this season as Gonzaga’s third leading scorer, knows how those two early losses (76-74 to the Volunteers, and 103-90 to the Tar Heels) prepared the Bulldogs for this game.

“We saw early on, Tennessee and North Carolina were physical and athletic in both the offensive and defensive end, and I think it prepared us a lot. And also us taking those losses, we understood what it took to come out with a game like that — you want to bring the fight to them and be more physical for 40 minutes.”

Junior forwards Rui Hachimura (196. PPG) and Brandon Clarke (transfer; 16.9 PPG) lead a capable front line for the Zags, which will be difficult for Texas Tech to slow down. The Bulldogs’ combination of size and scoring ability dominated the Seminoles into submission early in their Sweet 16 matchup on Thursday.

The Red Raiders counter with their 6-foot-5 sophomore stud Jarrett Culver. Culver leads Texas Tech on both ends of the floor, and his play is largely the reason why the Red Raiders ran the defending National Championship finalist Michigan out of the building on Thursday (63-44). Culver finished with 22 points, which marked the fourth time in his past five games he has eclipsed the 20-point mark (16 against Buffalo in the Round of 32).

The winner of Gonzaga vs Texas Tech advances to the Final Four at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota next weekend, and will take on the winner of the East Regional Final between No. 1 seed Duke and No. 2 seed Michigan State. The starting time of that game is to be determined, and will be broadcast on CBS.