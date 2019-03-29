Gvozdyk vs Ngumbu Live Stream: How to Watch Online

In his first WBC world light heavyweight title defense since his frightening knockout of Adonis Stevenson in December, Oleksandr Gvozdyk (16-0, 13 KO’s) will face off with Doudou Ngumbu (38-8, 14 KO’s) at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia on Saturday night.

Gvozdyk vs Ngumbu Preview

A 2012 Olympic bronze medalist and highly decorated amateur, Gvozdyk has quickly climbed the ladder since becoming a professional in April of 2014. He has won all 16 of his pro fights, with 13 of those coming via knockout or corner retirement.

His most recent win was certainly the most violent–and scary–of the bunch. In what was his first shot at a world title, Gvozdyk faced off against 41-year-old Adonis Stevenson, who had been the WBC world light heavyweight champ since 2013 and had successfully defended his belt nine times. Trailing on two scorecards through 10 rounds, Gvozdyk landed a devastating 11th-round knockout that ultimately hospitalized Stevenson and put him into a six-week coma (Stevenson is now on the road to recovery).

That sort of event has the potential to mess with a boxer’s mental state, but Gvozdyk’s promoter, Bob Arum, doesn’t believe that will happen to the 31-year-old.

“Of all the fighters we promote, Gvozdyk is one of the most mature and down to earth, a very well-grounded young man,” Arum said. “So unlike others who might get rattled by it — it’s never good, and thank God it wasn’t a death — I’m very impressed with him as a person, and I believe he has a chance to go on without it causing a blip.”

In his first title defense, Gvozdyk will be the clear favorite against Ngumbu on Saturday night. The 37-year-old Frenchman is just 38-8 overall and 7-4 in his last 11 fights, but Gvozdyk’s camp is making sure not to overlook the challenger.

“This is an experienced, hungry guy, a game guy, a gritty guy,” Gvozdyk’s trainer, Teddy Atlas said. “He’s a guy that doesn’t come to just get a payday. He comes to try to win all the time.”

Also on the card, undefeated Kudratillo Abdukakhorov (15-0, 9 KO’s) will take on Keita Obara (20-3-1) in a welterweight battle. Abdukakhorov has picked up some nice wins over Dmitry Mikhaylenko, Sherzodlbek Alimjanov, Laszlo Toth and Twaha Kiduku in his last four fights, and it shouldn’t be long before he earns himself a world title shot.

Before that, another quickly rising undefeated welterweight in Egidijus Kavaliauskas (21-0, 17 KO’s) will take on Ray Robinson (24-3, 12 KO’s), who is looking to bounce back from his loss against Yordenis Ugas last February.