HBO Now: What’s New in April, 2019? What’s leaving?

HBO Now customers will get a number of new films to binge this month, including plenty of comedies, horror films and rom-coms. Probably one of the biggest season premieres of the season – Game of Thrones, season 8 – will also air on April 14, so get binging on the first seven seasons if you aren’t caught up.

However, the streaming service is also removing several shows, movies and documentaries throughout the month as well. We hate signing in and finding out our favorite movies and shows (that have been available forever) are suddenly gone from the service, so Heavy wanted to give readers a chance to catch up on favorite shows before they’re gone. Luckily there aren’t nearly as many movies leaving as there are coming out.

Check out a full list of what’s coming to HBO Now in April, and what’s leaving the streaming service, below:

April 1

A Fantastic Fear of Everything

A Time to Kill

A Walk in the Clouds

Annie Hall

Bananas

Ben

Color of Night (Director’s Cut Only)

Golden Life, Season 3 Premiere

The Green Inferno

Griff the Invisible

Hannah and Her Sisters

Habana Boxing Club (Estrenos)

Hoffa

I Am Sam

Jonah Hex

Just Wright

Kingdom of Heaven (Director’s Cut)

The Little Rascals

Manhattan

Mean Girls

October Sky

Pride

Repo Men (Extended Version)

Slow Burn

Splice

Suffragette

Veronica Mars

Walking Ned Devine

April 5

El piedra (AKA The Stone), 2018 (Estrenos)

Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas, Season 2 Premiere

April 6

Native Son (Original Programming)

The Nun, 2018 (Theatrical Premiere)

April 8

Sesame Street: Julia’s Haircut (Original Programming)

April 12

Animal, 2018 (Estrenos)

El paramo (AKA The Squad), 2011 (Estrenos)

April 13

Crazy Rich Asians, 2018 (Theatrical Premieres)

April 14

Game of Thrones, Season 8 Premiere (Series Finale)

April 19

Acusada (The Accused), 2018 (Estrenos)

VICE Special Report (Original Programming)

April 20

BlacKkKlansman, 2018 (Theatrical Premiere)

April 22

Gentleman Jack, Series Premiere

April 23

HBO First Look: John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum (Original Programming)

April 25

HBO First Look: Tolkien (Original Programming)

April 26

Entre Nos: Spot On, 2018 (Original Programming)

April 27

2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (Original Programming)

Esme and Roy, Season 1 (Season Finale)

The Darkest Minds, 2018 (Theatrical Premiere)

April 30

On Tour with Asperger’s Are Us, Six Part Docuseries Premiere

What’s Leaving HBO Now in April?

Leaving April 24

Man on Fire

Leaving April 27

Wonder Woman

Leaving April 30

American Loser

Analyze That

Analyze This

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (Extended Version)

Cheaper by the Dozen

Cop Car

Dances With Wolves (Extended Version)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul

Edge of Darkness

Father Figures

First Daughter

Four Christmases

The Greatest Showman (Sing-Along Version)

House of the Dead 2

Invictus

The Lost Boys

Lowriders

The Midnight Meat Train (Unrated Version)

The Mummy

The Nutty Professor

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Once Upon a Time in Mexico

Phanton Thread

Pitch Perfect 3

Romeo Must Die

The Thin Red Line

The Truth About Charlie

U.S. Marshals

