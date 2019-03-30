HBO Now: What’s New in April, 2019? What’s leaving?

HBO Now customers will get a number of new films to binge this month, including plenty of comedies, horror films and rom-coms. Probably one of the biggest season premieres of the season – Game of Thrones, season 8 – will also air on April 14, so get binging on the first seven seasons if you aren’t caught up.
However, the streaming service is also removing several shows, movies and documentaries throughout the month as well. We hate signing in and finding out our favorite movies and shows (that have been available forever) are suddenly gone from the service, so Heavy wanted to give readers a chance to catch up on favorite shows before they’re gone. Luckily there aren’t nearly as many movies leaving as there are coming out.
Check out a full list of what’s coming to HBO Now in April, and what’s leaving the streaming service, below:
April 1
- A Fantastic Fear of Everything
- A Time to Kill
- A Walk in the Clouds
- Annie Hall
- Bananas
- Ben
- Color of Night (Director’s Cut Only)
- Golden Life, Season 3 Premiere
- The Green Inferno
- Griff the Invisible
- Hannah and Her Sisters
- Habana Boxing Club (Estrenos)
- Hoffa
- I Am Sam
- Jonah Hex
- Just Wright
- Kingdom of Heaven (Director’s Cut)
- The Little Rascals
- Manhattan
- Mean Girls
- October Sky
- Pride
- Repo Men (Extended Version)
- Slow Burn
- Splice
- Suffragette
- Veronica Mars
- Walking Ned Devine
April 5
- El piedra (AKA The Stone), 2018 (Estrenos)
- Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas, Season 2 Premiere
April 6
- Native Son (Original Programming)
- The Nun, 2018 (Theatrical Premiere)
April 8
- Sesame Street: Julia’s Haircut (Original Programming)
April 12
- Animal, 2018 (Estrenos)
- El paramo (AKA The Squad), 2011 (Estrenos)
April 13
- Crazy Rich Asians, 2018 (Theatrical Premieres)
April 14
- Game of Thrones, Season 8 Premiere (Series Finale)
April 19
- Acusada (The Accused), 2018 (Estrenos)
- VICE Special Report (Original Programming)
April 20
- BlacKkKlansman, 2018 (Theatrical Premiere)
April 22
- Gentleman Jack, Series Premiere
April 23
- HBO First Look: John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum (Original Programming)
April 25
- HBO First Look: Tolkien (Original Programming)
April 26
- Entre Nos: Spot On, 2018 (Original Programming)
April 27
- 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (Original Programming)
- Esme and Roy, Season 1 (Season Finale)
- The Darkest Minds, 2018 (Theatrical Premiere)
April 30
- On Tour with Asperger’s Are Us, Six Part Docuseries Premiere
What’s Leaving HBO Now in April?
Leaving April 24
- Man on Fire
Leaving April 27
- Wonder Woman
Leaving April 30
- American Loser
- Analyze That
- Analyze This
- Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (Extended Version)
- Cheaper by the Dozen
- Cop Car
- Dances With Wolves (Extended Version)
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul
- Edge of Darkness
- Father Figures
- First Daughter
- Four Christmases
- The Greatest Showman (Sing-Along Version)
- House of the Dead 2
- Invictus
- The Lost Boys
- Lowriders
- The Midnight Meat Train (Unrated Version)
- The Mummy
- The Nutty Professor
- Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
- Once Upon a Time in Mexico
- Phanton Thread
- Pitch Perfect 3
- Romeo Must Die
- The Thin Red Line
- The Truth About Charlie
- U.S. Marshals
READ NEXT: Hulu New Releases: What’s New on Hulu in April, 2019?