Hofstra vs Northeastern Live Stream: How to Watch CAA Championship Online

The Hofstra Pride and the Northeastern Huskies will meet in the finals of the CAA Tournament at the North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, South Carolina, on Tuesday. The winner gets an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

Hofstra vs Northeastern Preview

The top-seeded Pride are seeking their first CAA Tournament championship since they joined the league in 2001.

On Monday, they bested the No. 5 seed Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens 78-74 in overtime in the tournament semifinals for their school-record 27th victory. Senior guard Justin Wright-Foreman scored a game-high 42 points on 15-of-30 shooting, grabbing five rebounds.

He snapped the record for points in a CAA Tournament game, set last year when UNC-Wilmington’s Jordan Talley dropped 37.

“I didn’t even know what [the record] was,” Wright-Foreman said, according to The Hofstra Chronicle. “I don’t pay any attention to that. I’m very honored, but we’ve got one more game to go.”

Hofstra hasn’t made the NCAA tournament since 2001, when they were coached by Jay Wright, came out of the America East Conference, and exited in the first round for a second consecutive season.

“We’re going to really cherish this, because it’s really hard to do,” Hofstra head coach Joe Mihalich said, per The Hofstra Chronicle. “Ask the eight teams that are going home.”

The Pride sport one of the most potent offenses in the nation. Out of 353 Division I teams, they rank eighth in points per game (83.8), 12th in field goal percentage (49.1), 12th in 3-point percentage (39.1), and second in free-throw percentage (79.7).

“These guys have a genuine passion for the game and love to play basketball,” Mihalich added. “They really like each other. It’s a band of brothers. They really play for each other.”

The No. 2 seed Huskies also had a close call in the semis, sneaking past the No. 3 Charleston Cougars 70-67.

Junior guard Shawn Occeus, playing in just his second game since missing the final nine contests of the regular season with a leg injury, came off the bench to score a team-high 17 points in 26 minutes. Last season he was the conference’s defensive player of the year.

“I don’t think people realize how difficult of a year it has been for Shawn,” Northeastern head coach Bill Coen said, according to The Boston Globe. “Playing on a team, you’ve got to part of the group, part of the locker room, and a lot of guys when they get injured separate from the group, from the pack. They are in training rooms, they’re not on road trips, they’re not going to miss class if they can’t play, so you get a little bit detached. I think Shawn did an unbelievable job keeping his focus, staying positive, going and getting his treatment, really attacking it and looking forward to that come back.”