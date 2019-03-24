Houston vs Ohio State Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The No. 3 seed Houston Cougars (32-3; American Athletic Conference at-large) take on the No. 11 seed Ohio State Buckeyes (20-14; Big Ten Conference at-large) in a Midwest Region Round of 32 matchup at Bank of Oklahoma Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma as the 2018-19 NCAA Tournament continues on Sunday afternoon.

Houston vs Ohio State Preview

Houston dominated Georgia State 84-55 as head coach Kelvin Sampson led the Cougars to a NCAA Tournament victory for the second straight season. Now comes the difficult part, stringing together another win against Ohio State to make some more history.

Sampson told reporters following the Cougars’ win against the Panthers:

“We just want to advance. We’ve got another game Sunday. But we know what we’re accomplishing. We’re moving toward our goal. Everybody wants to play as long as they can in this tournament. So our focus is: Just live to fight another day. And Sunday will be a big game, and if we play well, we’ll have a chance. That’s all I care about.”

A win would send Houston to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1984. The Cougars advanced to back-to-back National Championship Games in 1983 and 1984, losing each.

The stars were stars for the Cougars. Namely, senior guard Corey Davis Jr., who averaged a team-leading 16.9 points per game during the season. Davis Jr. finished with a game-high 26 points against the Panthers, including hitting seven three-point field goals in the win. Teammates Fabian White Jr. and Breaon Brady added 14 and 13 points respectively.

Ohio State shockingly knocked off Iowa State 62-59 in the Round of 64. The Cyclones ran through the Big 12 Tournament, which was good enough to earn a No. 6 seed by the Selection Committee. That didn’t matter, as the Buckeyes, led by head coach Chris Holtmann, devised a gameplan to edge the Cyclones for the three-point upset.

Holtmann’s team was one of the last teams into the field of 68, but they validated their selection, and the Big Ten Conference as a whole, with that single victory. 6-foot-9 sophomore Kaleb Wesson (14.6 PPG during the regular season) led the way for the Buckeyes with a double-double, scoring 21 points and adding 12 rebounds. Wesson presents a challenge on the interior for the Cougars to handle, and will need another similar effort if the Buckeyes are to advance to next weekend.

The winner of Houston vs Ohio State will face Kentucky in the Sweet 16. That Midwest Regional semifinal game takes place at Sprint Center in Kansas City, missouri next weekend, and will be televised on CBS/TBS/TNT.