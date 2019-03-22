Houston vs Georgia State Live Stream, TV Channel & Start Time

The No. 3 seed Houston Cougars (31-3; American Athletic Conference at-large) take on the No. 14 seed Georgia State Panthers (24-9; Sun Belt conference tournament champion) in a West Region Round of 64 matchup at Bank of Oklahoma Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma as NCAA Tournament action continues on Friday afternoon.

Houston vs Georgia State Preview

Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson was named 2018-19 AAC Coach of the Year last Wednesday. Sampson told the Houston Chronicle following Sunday’s AAC Tournament final loss to Cincinnati the fact Houston isn’t playing until Friday represents both an advantage, and a disadvantage, but his team will attempt to use the extra time off for some good.

“It’s significant to me that we don’t play until Friday. I was really hoping to get a Friday bracket. When you play three games in three days, especially the way we play, we’ve got some guys banged up.”

This season was filled with a bunch of milestones for the AAC regular season champions. For the 21st time in history, the Cougars reached the NCAA Tournament; for the fourth time in school history Houston recorded a 31-win season; for the first time since 1980-84 (four consecutive seasons) the Cougars reached back-to-back NCAA Tournaments; the Cougars, as a No. 3 seed, earned their highest seeding since 1983-84, where they would eventually lose in the National Championship Game as a No. 2 seed (before the field expanded to 64 teams one year later).

Senior guard Corey Davis Jr. led the Cougars in scoring, averaging 16.7 points per game this season. Davis Jr. and company saw their seasons end early last season in a classic 3-6 Round of 32 matchup with Michigan, the eventual national runner-up. Davis Jr. is battling a minor hip issue, but should be good to go on Friday.

Georgia State represents an interesting challenge. Head coach Ron Hunter is no novice to this same exact spot — in 2014-15, his son R.J. Hunter hit the game-winning three-point shot in the waning seconds to stun Baylor. That game is also memorable because Hunter had torn his Achilles celebrating the Panthers conference tournament title the previous weekend, thus he had to coach his son and team to the upset from a stool.

The Panthers are led by junior guard D’Marcus Simonds, who is averaging 18.4 PPG (team-leading) and five rebounds this season. Simonds was named an Associated Press All-America honorable mention as a sophomore, and will likely get extended looks against a Cougars backcourt that could be noticeably slowed down.

The winner of Houston-Georgia State takes on the winner of Iowa State-Ohio State in the Round of 32 on Sunday.