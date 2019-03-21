How to Watch Valspar Championship 2019 Online Without Cable

The PGA Tour is set to make its annual stop in Palm Harbor, Florida (northwest of Tampa) for the 2019 Valspar Championship this weekend.

Englishman Paul Casey shot a 10-under par last year to win this tournament by one stroke over both Patrick Reed and a then-resurgent Tiger Woods, who was in the initial stages of a furious comeback before another injury. The winner of this year’s tournament is set to receive a cool $1,206,000 out of a possible $6.7 million purse.

Coverage of the Valspar Championship will be televised on the Golf Channel (Thursday-Sunday) and NBC (Saturday-Sunday), while PGA Tour Live will also have daily, all-day coverage of featured groups and players.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the tournament on your computer, phone, or streaming device:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch the Valspar Championship via the PGA Tour Live Amazon Channel, which will have all-day coverage (Thursday through Sunday) of featured groups and players. This is different–and more extensive–than the television broadcasts.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the PGA Tour Live channel, you can watch complete coverage of the Valspar Championship live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

FuboTV

If you want to watch a live stream of the TV broadcasts, the Golf Channel and NBC (available live in most markets) are two of 85-plus live-TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Valspar Championship on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

PlayStation Vue

PS Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages: All four include NBC (live in select markets), while the upper three bundles include the Golf Channel.

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here (select “Start Streaming” in the upper-right corner), and you can then watch a live stream of the Valspar Championship on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including both the Golf Channel and NBC (available live in most markets).

You can start your “Hulu with Live TV” subscription right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Valspar Championship on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

2019 Valspar Championship Preview

This weekend will have a tough time following the drama last weekend provided. Last week’s winner of THE PLAYERS Championship, Rory McIlroy, will not be participating in this weekend’s event. McIlroy finished 16-under at TPC Sawgrass (Ponte Vedra Beach, FL) for the weekend, including 2-under 70in the Final Round to hold off Jim Furyk for a one-stroke victory.

Casey is looking to join exclusive company when he tees off during the Opening Round on Thursday. Only two players have won the tournament multiple times in history, K. J. Choi (2002, 2006) and Retief Goosen (2003, 2009). Other previous winners of this event include Adam Hadwin in 2017, Charl Schwartzel in 2016, and Jordan Spieth in 2015.

Some notable history of the location for this weekend’s Valspar Championship. The Copperhead Course, located just over 20 minutes from downtown Tampa, first opened in 1972, but underwent a $4.5 million restoration prior to the 2016 tournament.

The popular expert picks for this weekend are Jon Ramm and Sergio Garcia.

Here are notable tee times for Thursday morning:

8:24 a.m. ET:

Patrick Reed, Henrik Stenson, Sergio Garcia

1:03 p.m. ET:

Dustin Johnson, Paul Casey (defending champion), Gary Woodland

1:14 p.m. ET:

Brandt Snedeker, Bubba Watson, Jim Furyk

The rest of the tee times for Thursday can be found here.

Current World No. 1 Dustin Johnson leads a field that is noticeably lacking in star-power. This year is only Johnson’s second appearance in this particular event.

Despite notable PGA Tour scheduling changes, which have watered down the field for this event, Valspar has agreed to extend the title sponsorship of the event through 2025. The paint company — owned by Sherwin-Williams — has been the sponsor of the event since 2014.