How to Watch the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2019 Online

The 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards airs tonight, on the Fox network, from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT. The show’s host is T-Pain and there is a lineup of performers ready to hit the stage for the big event. For those who would like to watch the show but do not have a cable subscription, there are still options. There will also be a red carpet arrivals pre-show available on the iHeartRadio Facebook page. But, let’s focus on the big show itself. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of Fox on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Fox (available live in most markets) is one of 75-plus channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a massive on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including Fox (available live in most markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

Fox (available live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

T-Pain, who is the show’s host, was recently the winner of the new hit reality competition The Masked Singer. He appeared as a monster and won over the audience with his personality, as well as his singing talent. He spoke about wanting to make a comeback and starring as the host of a major awards show is definitely a good way to make that happen. T-Pain beat out disguised stars on the show such as Tori Spelling, Gladys Knight, Joey Fatone, and Rumer Willis. Last year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards hosts were Hailey Baldwin and DJ Khaled.

In addition to the iHeartRadio Music Awards show streaming online, it will also be broadcasting live on iHeartMedia radio stations, across the nation, and via iHeartRadio.

The red carpet pre-show will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET, though the live stream of it appears to go live at approximately 6 p.m. ET. When it comes to the red carpet hosts, they include TikTok’s Nick Tangorra, iHeartRadio’s Elvis Duran, Danielle Monaro, Medha Gandhi, Maxwell, and iHeartRadio’s social correspondent Ellie Lee.

When it comes to tonight’s big event, there are some big awards being passed out. For example, Taylor Swift will pick up the Award for Tour of the Year, Alicia Keys gets the Innovator Award, Halsey will get the 2019 Fangirls Award, and Garth Brooks will accept the Award for Artist of the Decade. Last year’s iHeartRadio Fan Girls Award went to Camila Cabello. As for Garth Brooks, this is the first ever presentation of the iHeartRadio Artist of the Decade, which will honor him for his achievements, as well as his impact on the music industry as a whole.

Cardi B has the most nominations, with a total of 14 and the music artist in second place is Drake with eight nominations. Other nominees include but are not limited to Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Post Malone, and Maroon 5.

The show airs live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Tune in to see some of your favorite artists take the stage.