Iowa State vs Ohio State Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The No. 6 seed Iowa State Cyclones (23-11; Big 12 conference tournament champion) prepare to battle the No. 11 seed Ohio State Buckeyes (19-14; Big Ten at-large) in a West Region Round of 64 matchup at Bank of Oklahoma Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma as NCAA Tournament action continues on Friday afternoon.

Iowa State vs Ohio State Preview

There is no team entering the 2018-19 NCAA Tournament with quite possibly a larger variance than Iowa State. The Cyclones were a roller coaster this season, but after a tumultuous stretch run and losing five of their final seven regular-season games, the team bounced back by winning three games in three days, against Baylor and ranked Kansas State and Kansas — all NCAA Tournament teams — to win the Big 12 Conference Tournament.

That win makes it four conference tournament titles in six years for the Cyclones, consistently making them one of the most relevant programs in the country despite a shaky record in the NCAA Tournament during that span. Iowa State head coach Mike Prohm is confident his team will be okay heading into a matchup against Ohio State, according to the Iowa Tribune.

“If we’re who we are, then we’ll have a good chance to do some good things, regardless of where we play or who we play. The Big Ten… a little bit different style of play. It’s a game that we’ve got to match the physicality around the basket. We’ve got to match their toughness.”

Iowa State always boasts an effective aerial attack, and this year is no different. Four cyclones players averaged double-figures in scoring during the regular season, including senior guard Marial Shayock. The 6-foot-6 senior guard led the Cyclones in scoring this season, averaging 18.6 points per game on almost 50% (49.4%) shooting from the field.

Ohio State has had an up-and-down season, and that continued with a loss to Michigan State (the eventual conference champion) in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals last week. The Buckeyes were bad in Big Ten play, finishing only 8-12, but the strength of early-season wins, particularly against Cincinnati, were enough to convince the Committee to make Chris Holtmann’s team one of the last four in to the field of 68.

The Buckeyes will need to rely on 6-foot-9 sophomore forward Kaleb Wesson to pick up a majority of the scoring load. Wesson led Ohio State in scoring during the regular season with 14 .4 PPG, but finished with just seven points against Michigan State last week.

The winner of Iowa State-Ohio State takes on the winner of Houston-Georgia State in the Round of 32 on Sunday.