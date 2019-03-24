Iowa vs Tennessee: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The No. 2 seed Tennessee Volunteers will play the No. 10 seed Iowa Hawkeyes in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, on Sunday.

The game is scheduled to start at around 12:10 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, you can sign up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services that allow you to watch CBS on your computer, phone, or streaming device:

Iowa vs Tennessee Preview

The Volunteers narrowly averted an upset by No. 15 seed Colgate in the opening round. The Raiders led with 11 minutes remaining and trailed by three with two minutes left

“It is March,” Tennessee senior wing Admiral Schofield said, according to The Tennessean. “Nobody is going away. You don’t see blowouts. The biggest thing is you have to come out and compete and play hard for 40 minutes and understand that any team at any point in time can go on a crazy run and make shots.”

Schofield led the Volunteers with 19 points, adding four rebounds. He missed his first four 3-point attempts, then hit one to put his team up six with four minutes remaining. He took and made two more the rest of the way.

“I’m not afraid to make or miss,” Schofield said, per The Tennessean. “I’m not afraid to be the guy that wins the game or the guy that loses the game on a shot like that. It was just that confidence because of the hard work I’ve put in.”

Colgate shot a scorching 15-of-29 (51.7 percent) from 3-point range, but the Volunteers won the turnover (13-8) and offensive rebound (12-8) battles.

“We knew they were going to make a run,” Vols junior guard Lamonte Turner said, per The Tennessean. “They’re a good team, not like they can’t play basketball. They’re good. That’s why they’re in the NCAA Tournament. We just have to tell our guys that we’re going to make our own run.

“We’re going to answer the run with one and see how they respond to it. It was an up-and-down game and it was a dogfight.”

Iowa knocked No. 7 seed Cincinnati out of the first round. The Hawkeyes are one of seven Big Ten teams that advanced to the second round; Wisconsin was the only squad from the conference to be eliminated in the opening round.

“We’ve been saying all year long that it’s the most competitive league in the country, top to bottom,” Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said, according to the Associated Press. “And you sort of expect Big Ten coaches to make those kinds of statements, but the reality is we actually believe it.

“And so I think it’s proving it.”

Iowa sophomore forward Luka Garza led all participants with 20 points, going 8-of-11 from the field, and tied for a game high with seven rebounds. Freshman guard Joe Wieskamp went 6-of-8 from the field for 19 points, grabbing five boards.