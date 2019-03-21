Kansas vs Northeastern Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The No. 4 seed Kansas Jayhawks will meet the No. 13 seed Northeastern Huskies in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Thursday.

Kansas vs Northeastern Preview

The Huskies went 14-4 in Colonial Athletic Association play for the second seed in the conference tournament, then knocked off the top-seeded Hofstra Pride in the finals.

“This group has that natural competitiveness and a natural confidence level,” Northeastern head coach Bill Coen said, according to The Boston Globe. “They are ready to compete. When you get into the tournament you’ll see a lot of big-name teams from power-five conferences and so on, but when you go out there it is still a basketball game and it comes down to fundamentals and teamwork and it’s still a team game.

“One of the things I’m most proud about this team is they are, in every sense of the word, a team. They work together to get something accomplished and good teams can win games.”

Hofstra guard Justin Wright-Foreman, the conference player of the year, scored 29 points, but he shot just 9-of-22 from the field and had only one assist.

“He is obviously a terrific player and a terrific scorer,” Coen said of Wright-Foreman, per the Globe. “He’s hard to manage on the defensive end. He’s got great ball-handling skills. He’s got the ability to create fouls and angle his body and finish tough shots in the lane. You have to push up on him.

“Shawn [Occeus] had him most of the night and did an outstanding job on him. Donnell Gresham had him some, too. You have to have a team effort against him, and we’ve got so much respect for him after competing with him the last four years.”

Kansas went 12-6 in the Big 12, missing out on a share of the regular season title for the first time since 2004. They then reached the conference tournament finals, where they fell to Iowa State 78-66.

“We just didn’t make those plays that you need in order to put some real game pressure on them,” Kansas head coach Bill Self said, according to the Associated Press. “They were better than us, make no mistake.”

The Jayhawks crushed the Cyclones on the offensive glass, 17-7, but shot just 28-of-71 (39.4 percent) from the field and 3-of-18 (16.7 percent) from 3-point range.

“The way we competed, we showed some signs where we really wanted to win this game,” freshman point guard Devon Dotson said, per AP. “But they hit some tough shots. We were missing some of our easy shots we usually make.”

Kansas made the Final Four a season ago, where they fell to the eventual-champion Villanova Wildcats.