Kentucky vs Abilene Christian: Start Time, TV Channel, Live Stream Info

The No. 2 seed Kentucky Wildcats will play the No. 15 seed Abilene Christian Wildcats in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

Kentucky vs Abilene Christian Preview

Kentucky went 15-3 in SEC play, the second-best record behind the LSU Tigers. They reached the conference tournament semifinals, where they fell to the Tennessee Volunteers 82-78.

“How did we lose that? Couple things happen out of your control,” Kentucky head coach John Calipari said, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader. “Couple things happen in our control (late turnovers, failure to secure rebounds). Then all of a sudden, you drop a game. What a great lesson.

“I feel good going in. Let’s play the game. Not even mad we play Thursday (in the first round) because we didn’t play this afternoon.”

In what’s become an annual tradition, Calipari took time after the bracket’s unveiling to carp about his team’s placement. His gripe this year: that the Wildcats won’t be playing in nearby Louisville, Kentucky.

“It’s fine,” Calipari said, per the Herald-Leader. “I mean, I thought there’d be a chance to play in Louisville. But I thought it wasn’t slim. It was none.”

He recalled when his 2007 Memphis Tigers, a No. 2 seed, played No. 3 Texas A&M in San Antonio, and when, a year later, his No. 1 seed Tigers played No. 2 Texas in Houston. This year, his Wildcats could play No. 4 Kansas in Kansas City, Missouri.

“So it happens,” he told reporters, adding, “against me.”

After going 14-4 in conference play, Abilene Christian won the Southland Conference Tournament to earn the school’s first NCAA Tournament berth in just its second year of eligibility.

“This is what we planned for,” senior guard Jaylen Franklin said after beating the New Orleans Privateers in the tournament finals, according to the Abilene Reporter-News. “We wanted to be one of the first teams at Abilene Christian to go the NCAA Tournament. This is what we worked for. It’s a big surprise, but we stuck to it and trusted each other.”

Franklin leads Abilene Christian in assists (4.9) and steals (1.8) per game. Fellow senior Jaren Lewis, a forward, is the team leader in points (13.7) and rebounds (6.2) per game, adding 2.7 assists and 1.6 steals per contest.

They’re one of the most accurate 3-point shooting squads in the nation, ranking 18th out of 353 Division I teams at 38.6 percent from deep.

“This is a testament to a lot of hard work and a lot of struggles we went through, especially our early years,” Lewis said, per the Reporter-News. “We took a lot of losses and we learned a lot of lessons. It was nice to see that culminate with today.”