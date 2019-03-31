Kentucky vs Auburn Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The No. 2 seed Kentucky Wildcats (30-6; SEC at-large) take on the No. 5 seed Auburn Tigers (29-9; SEC tournament champion) in a Midwest Region Elite Eight matchup at Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri as 2018-19 NCAA Tournament action continues on Sunday afternoon.

Kentucky vs Auburn Preview

It is a tale of two entirely different injury stories when Kentucky and Auburn clash in a meeting of SEC powerhouses in the Elite Eight. The Wildcats are aiming for their first Final Four appearance since 2015, and fifth under head coach John Calipari. Bruce Pearl is one win away from leading the Tigers to their first-ever Final Four appearance; this is their second Elite Eight trip (1986 was the other).

PJ Washington continued to be questionable for Kentucky all week following a foot injury he suffered against Tennessee in the SEC Tournament. Washington ended up finishing with 16 points against Houston (62-58 win for Kentucky) in the Sweet 16, including a key late-game block, which sealed the victory for the Wildcats.

In Kentucky’s postgame press conference, Washington told reporters he wasn’t 100%, and the injury starting lingering in the second half. Washington fought through the injury, ending up playing 26 of the 40 minutes.

“It kind of started hurting in the second half, but I just suffered through it. I’m definitely going back to get some treatment after this and get a good night’s sleep.”

Contrast that to Pearl, who noticeably cried during Auburn’s press conference after finding out about the severity of Chuma Okeke and his injury.

Bruce Pearl crying after the game — that's why his players play so hard for him. Love. Concept of love is so important in any sport. — Lars Anderson (@LarsAnderson71) March 30, 2019

Pearl, who previously went as far as the Elite Eight with Tennessee in 2010, will have some work to do without one of his best players. Okeke sustained a tore ACL in the Tigers’ impressive 97-80 win against the Tar Heels on Friday. 6-foot-sophomore forward Okeke was emerging as a standout during this Tigers’ run, which started all the way back during the SEC Tournament; he left Friday after having already recorded a double-double, 20 points and 11 rebounds, his third straight NCAA Tournament game scoring in double figures.

The Tigers’ shooting prowess was no match for the Tar Heels. Auburn hit 17 three-point field goals (on 37 attempts), in comparison to North Carolina’s seven (on 28 attempts).

The winner of Kentucky vs Auburn advances to the Final Four at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota next weekend, and will take on the winner of the South Regional Final between No. 1 seed Virginia and No. 3 seed Purdue. The starting time of that game is to be determined, and will be broadcast on CBS.