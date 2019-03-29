Kentucky vs Houston Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The No. 2 seed Kentucky Wildcats (29-6; SEC at-large) take on the No. 3 seed Houston Cougars (33-3; American Athletic Conference at-large) in a Midwest Region Sweet 16 matchup at Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri as 2018-19 NCAA Tournament action continues on Friday evening.

Kentucky vs Houston Preview

The largest question heading into the game is the status of PJ Washington for Kentucky. As of a few hours before the game, nobody knows if Washington will be in the starting lineup, and how effective he would be against Houston.

PJ Washington says he wants to play if he can. Do you think he will take the court tonight? Here's what he told us yesterday. #BBN #WeAreUK pic.twitter.com/as6NPqurYx — WYMT (@WYMT) March 29, 2019

Kentucky made the Sweet 16 last season, falling abruptly to No. 9 seed Kansas State. The year before it was the Wildcats who were knocked out by the eventual National Champion North Carolina Tar Heels in an epic Regional Final game, a game pitting each as a No. 1 and No. 2 seed respectively, a scenario that could once again play out this season.

Houston’s first Sweet 16 appearance since 1984 has been a treat for fans, and head coach Kelvin Sampson. Sampson acknowledged to reporters while it’s certainly a thrill for fans, getting to the Sweet 16 isn’t the ultimate goal.

“I think it means more to the fans than it does to us. These guys weren’t born, so it means nothing to them. Phi Slama Jama is for the old guys. We’re living in the present; we’re not living in the past.”

The Cougars’ first two NCAA Tournament games have gone to plan, an 84-55 victory against Georgia State and 74-59 win against Ohio State. Kentucky had an easy time with Abilene Christian, 79-44, but came down to the wire against No. 7 seed Wofford, 62-56.

The Wildcats relied on “depth” to get by the Terriers. John Calipari got creative with his rotations; 6-foot-8 senior forward Reid Travis led the Wildcats in scoring with 14 points.

Houston’s top scorer remains senior Corey Davis Jr. Davis Jr. has eclipsed 20 points in each of the Cougars’ first two tournament games, 26 against Georgia State and 21 against Ohio State.

The winner of Kentucky vs Houston faces the winner of North Carolina vs Auburn in the Elite Eight. That game will take place at Sprint Center on Sunday, and be broadcast on TBS.