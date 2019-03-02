Kentucky vs Tennessee Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers will host the No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats at Thompson-Boling Arena for a Southeastern Conference rematch on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of CBS via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Kentucky vs Tennessee Preview

The Wildcats (24-4 overall, 13-2 in SEC play) have claimed victory in four straight and 14 of their last 15.

The four-game streak started with an 86-69 win over then-No. 1 Tennessee at home, snapping the Volunteers’ 19-game winning streak. Tennessee (25-3, 13-2) won the turnover battle 11-9 but shot just 25-of-59 (40.7 percent) from the field and 7-of-28 (25 percent) from deep.

Kentucky went 5-of-13 (38.5 percent) from long distance and 28-of-53 (54.7 percent) overall.

“We had some shots early and didn’t make them, and that’s part of it,” Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes said, according to the Associated Press. “But they’re not giving much room to work with.”

Junior guard Jordan Bone led Tennessee with 19 points and six assists. Senior backcourt-mate Admiral Schofield scored 17 points but shot 7-of-18 to get there.

“Tonight, we weren’t Tennessee tough,” Schofield said, per AP. “Kentucky was totally kicking our butt, scoring the ball, defense, everything.”

Kentucky forward PJ Washington led all participants with 23 points on 9-of-12 shooting, adding two steals and a pair of blocks.

“It shows everybody that we can still play with great teams in this league and also in the country,” the sophomore said, per AP.

On Tuesday, the Wildcats overcame a rough first half to defeat Arkansas 70-66 at home. Kentucky turned the ball over 12 times in the opening period and trailed by 11 at halftime.

“We were late on everything,” Kentucky head coach John Calipari told reporters after the win, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader. “We weren’t seeing gaps. We weren’t prepared for the next play. Loose with the ball. […] For us to be able to play the way we did in the second half, and we still got down 15, I believe, 14 or 15. And then come back and play like we did the rest of the game with emotion. The crowd got into the game and really helped us. Thank goodness we were at home. If we were on the road they probably would have beat us by 25.”

The Volunteers have gone 2-1 since their loss to Kentucky. They fell by two in overtime to No. 13 LSU on the road before topping Ole Miss by the same margin in Oxford.

Tennessee junior forward Grant Williams led all participants with 21 points and hit the game-winning jumper with four seconds remaining.

“I felt the touch,” Williams said, according to the Knoxville News Sentinel. “I was like, ‘That is a good shot.’ I was just hoping don’t go left. It went straight line and it went in. I just knew I had to get back on defense.”