Wofford vs Kentucky Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The No. 2 seed Kentucky Wildcats (28-6; SEC at-large) take on the No. 7 seed Wofford Terriers (30-4; Southern Conference tournament champion) in a Midwest Region Round of 32 matchup at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida as the 2018-19 NCAA Tournament continues on Saturday afternoon.

Kentucky vs Wofford Preview

The Wildcats had an easy time disposing of another set of Wildcats, Abilene Christian, in a 79-44 rout on Thursday afternoon. The Terriers, who were ranked at No. 22 in the AP Poll heading into this year’s NCAA Tournament, present a much more difficult challenge.

Kentucky head coach John Calipari confirmed Friday that 6-foot-8 sophomore forward PJ Washington will not play against Wofford because of a foot sprain. Washington, the Wildcats’ leader in scoring (14.8 points per game) and recounds (7.5) this season, is being held out of Saturday’s game against the Terriers for precautionary reasons.

Calipari: We know this is a hard game, especially with PJ (Washington) out. He really wants to play, but I'm being overly cautious. Will let the doctors say when it has healed enough. — Jeff Drummond (@JDrumUK) March 22, 2019

The idea is Kentucky can rely on freshman guards Tyler Herro (14.2 PPG) and Keldon Johnson (13.8 PPG) to do most of the heavy lifting against Wofford. Calipari is willing to roll the dice that his stud freshmen can lift the rest of the team, allowing Washington to rest an entire week and be healthy for a potential Sweet 16 appearance next weekend.

Wofford senior guard Fletcher Magee is the NCAA’s all-time leader in three-point shots made; Magee reached 509 by hitting seven in the Terriers’ first NCAA Tournament game. Magee was satisfied with the Terriers’ easy 84-68 point win against Seton Hall, the Big East Tournament runner-up to Villanova, and a team that defeated Kentucky early this season.

“I don’t think I’m going to change my approach too much. I think that teams in our league have played us for a long time and done some things. I’m sure teams that haven’t seen us are looking at what they can do and strategy-wise and stuff.”

In his 17th season as Wofford head coach, this is the furthest Mike Young has ever led the Terriers. After four previous Round of 64 losses in the past 10 years, the Terriers will look to advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time in school history.

The winner of Kentucky vs Wofford will face the winner of Houston/Georgia State-Iowa State/Ohio State in the Sweet 16. That Midwest Regional semifinal game takes place at Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri next weekend, and will be televised on CBS/TBS/TNT.