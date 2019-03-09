Lewis vs Dos Santos Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

Both looking to re-insert themselves back into the heavyweight title picture, Derrick Lewis and Junior dos Santos clash in the main event of UFC Fight Night Wichita on Saturday.

The prelims start at 5 p.m. ET, while the main card–which concludes with Lewis vs dos Santos–starts at 8 p.m. ET. Here’s how to watch all of the action online:

How to Watch Derrick Lewis vs Junior dos Santos Online

Neither the prelims or the main card will be on regular cable TV anywhere in the US, but you can watch a live stream of Lewis vs dos Santos and every fight on your computer, phone, or streaming device via ESPN+, the new digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage to dozens of sporting events, including UFC, every week.

You can start a free seven-day trial of ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of both the prelims and the main card on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Derrick Lewis vs Junior dos Santos Preview

Lewis’ first UFC title fight ended in disappointment last November, as he was submitted in the second round by champion Daniel Cormier at UFC 230.

Nevertheless, this is a man who had won nine of his previous 10 fights, owns a victory over Francis Ngannou, who is ranked second in the division, and has picked up two Performance of the Night bonuses since the start of 2018. He’s still very dangerous, and he’s looking to prove he remains in the title picture despite the loss to Cormier, which came on short notice.

And he’s entering this fight with the confidence of a title contender.

“Really, (I’ll end the fight) whatever round I want,” Lewis said. “If I want to end the fight in the first, I’ll end the fight in the first. If I want to end the fight in the fifth, I’ll end the fight then. So it’s just whenever I get ready to.”

Dos Santos, meanwhile, enters this fight having recorded wins over Blagoy Ivanov (unanimous decision) and Tai Tuivasa (second-round TKO) in 2018. That marked the first time since 2013 that the former UFC champ fought twice in the same calendar year, and another win over the third-ranked Lewis should move him back into the title picture.

“I’m already qualified to fight for the belt, I just need to beat whoever is ahead of me in the rankings,” said the 35-year-old. “With one or two more wins, I think I should be fighting for the title again. I want to face the best, the best of the best. I think this could be a great opportunity. Lewis is well ranked and a win over him puts me in a good spot.”

Dos Santos has lost his last two title fights, falling to Cain Velasquez in 2013 and Stipe Miocic in 2017, but he has a huge opportunity here.

No matter what ultimately happens, you can expect fireworks–Lewis is tied with Velasquez for the most knockouts in UFC heavyweight history at 10, while dos Santos is right behind at nine. They’ve also combined for 10 performance bonuses, and it wouldn’t at all be surprising if they added another to the list Saturday night in Wichita.

Other fights on the main card include: Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs Curtis Millender, Tim Means vs Niko Price, Blagoy Ivanov vs Ben Rothwell, Beneil Dariush vs Drew Dober and Tim Boetsch vs Omari Akhmedov.