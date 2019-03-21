Maryland vs Belmont Live Stream: How to Watch TruTV Online

The No. 6 seed Maryland Terrapins (22-10; Big Ten at-large) will take on the No. 11 seed Belmont Bruins (27-5; Ohio Valley Conference at-large) in an East Region Round of 64 matchup at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida as the NCAA Tournament begin on Thursday afternoon.

Maryland vs Belmont Preview

Belmont earned this opportunity by defeating the Temple Owls 71-60 in a First Four Game on Tuesday night. The Bruins, a team that was firmly on the bubble before Selection Sunday, solidified the Selection Committee’s decision to bestow them with an at-large berth.

The Terrapins are led by head coach Mark Turgeon. Turgeon, now in his eighth season with the program, is making his fourth NCAA Tournament appearance with the Terrapins (2015, 2016, 2017, 2019). The best finish during Turgeon’s tenure was a Sweet 16 finish in 2015-16, where they ultimately fell 79-63 to No. 1 seed Kansas. The Bruins are led by head coach Rick Byrd, now in his 33rd season with the program.

Maryland was efficient to begin the regular season, but more or less struggled down the stretch. The Terrapins lost seven of their final 13 games, including a 69-61 loss to Nebraska in the Big Ten Tournament. Despite a 14-point win against No. 12 Purdue on February 12, that wasn’t enough for Maryland to grab a higher-seed, something that seemed possible earlier this season.

Maryland center Bruno Fernando is aware that the NCAA Tournament is a different animal, specifically about how teams have to prepare on a game-by-game basis, and against teams they weren’t even close to familiar with during the regular season.

“Going from the regular season to the Big Ten tournament, you’re playing teams that you’ve already played twice and they know almost everything about our system. So now we get to go and play teams that we don’t know much about them and they don’t know much about us. It’s going to be a completely different game, and we’ll get a chance to do a lot of things that we weren’t able to do against teams that know us so much. It’s a different season, it’s a new season.”

Maryland will have to contain Belmont’s star player, 6-foot-8 senior guard Dylan Windler. Windler averaged a double-double this season entering Thursday, posting 20.8 points and 10.8 rebounds per game. He also headlines a roster that led the nation in assists this season, and are known for being an exceptional passing team.

The winner of Maryland-Belmont takes on the winner of Yale-LSU (No. 14 vs. No. 3) on Saturday in the Round of 32.