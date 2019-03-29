Michigan State vs LSU Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The No. 2 seed Michigan State Spartans (30-6; Big Ten Conference tournament champion) take on the No. 3 seed LSU Tigers (28-6; SEC at-large) in a East Region Sweet 16 matchup at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. as 2018-19 NCAA Tournament action continues on Friday evening.

The game is scheduled to start at 7:09 ET p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, you can sign up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services that allow you to watch CBS on your computer, phone or streaming device:

Michigan State vs LSU Preview

Michigan State and LSU fought tough to get by the first weekend and into the Sweet 16. For the Spartans, they reach the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2015, when they went to the Final Four. Early exits have plagued the Spartans the previous three years. For the Tigers, it is their first Sweet 16 appearance since 2006, also the last time they went to the Final Four.

The Spartans struggled out of the gate against Bradley, but used a second-half surge to win 76-65. Michigan State then welcomes Big Ten foe Minnesota in the Round of 32, and had a much easier time, cruising to a 20-point victory.

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo, who has made nine Final Four appearances in his 24 seasons in East Lansing, thought his Spartans struggled a bit last Thursday and Saturday. He (pulling a Dennis Green) let them off the hook when comparing his team to the rest of the field in this year’s NCAA Tournament.

“It was a good weekend for us as far as winning. We had mixed feelings on how we played, then I watched the rest of the tournament and realized so many teams had struggles in games. We’re excited for the opportunity to play another weekend. There are only 16 teams left and the weather is getting nice, days are getting longer and we’re practicing at the right time of the year.”

This game features a matchup of immensely talented guards. LSU sophomore Tremont Waters (15 points per game this season) leads the way for the Tigers, and had one of the highlights of this year’s tournament with a last-second (controversial) bucket to clinch a 69-67 win against Maryland in the Round of 32:

This is called finding a way. Wow Tremont Waters pic.twitter.com/3EalO71EmZ — Camron Smith (@camronsmith) March 23, 2019

Michigan State counters with junior Cassius Winston. Winston leads the Spartans with 18.9 PPG, and followed up a 26-point performance against Bradley with 13 points and nine assists against Minnesota.

The winner of Michigan State vs LSU will faces the winner of Duke vs Virginia Tech in the Elite Eight. That game takes place at Sprint Center on Sunday, and will be broadcast on CBS.