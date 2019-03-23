Michigan State vs Minnesota Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The No. 2 seed Michigan State Spartans (29-6; Big Ten Conference tournament champion) take on the No. 10 seed Minnesota Gophers (22-13; Big Ten at-large) in an East Region Round of 32 matchup at Wells Fargo Arena (IA) in Des Moines, Iowa as the 2018-19 NCAA Tournament continues on Saturday afternoon.

The game is scheduled to start at 7:45 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, you can sign up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services that allow you to watch CBS on your computer, phone or streaming device:

Michigan State vs Minnesota Preview

Michigan State had quite an eventful Thursday. For most of the day, the Spartans had a difficult time figuring out the Bradley Braves, as ghosts of 2016 and a 2-15 upset at the hands of Middle Tennessee kept creeping back. Despite a game Bradley effort, Michigan State held on for a 76-65 win, but the final score was less indicative of how the game actually went. Junior guard Cassius Winston — 19.3 points per game during the regular season to lead the Spartans — led the way with a game-high 26 points.

Included in the Spartans’ struggle was an incident involving head coach Tom Izzo yelling at freshman Aaron Henry, a moment that went viral on Friday.

Here's Tom Izzo's full explanation about Aaron Henry, why he went after him, and his evaluation of the results. And included is the answer to a question from @TheSpartanMag about going to Henry late. pic.twitter.com/7KigXeMljD — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) March 21, 2019

Izzo later explained himself in a press conference. Most of Izzo’s former players, as well as other analysts, came to the coach’s defense. This isn’t the first time Izzo has been accused of overreacting while yelling at his players on the court, and it likely won’t be the last.

Minnesota wasn’t a trendy pick Thursday, but the Gophers were able to knock off Louisville 86-76 for the unlikely appearance against Michigan State. 6-foot-6 senior Jordan Murphy, who averaged 14.9 points and 11.3 rebounds per game this season, is happy Minnesota landed its first NCAA Tournament victory since 2013.

“Obviously means a lot to us and it means a lot to our state and our fans and our program as well. So, it’s really significant to us, been in this position two years ago where we lost and now just being able to redeem that loss and win and keep moving and advancing and then going into the next game with a good mindset I think it’s a pretty positive thing.”

In this Big Ten meeting, the two schools faced off against each other just once this season, and the Spartans defeated the Gophers handily 79-55 back on February 9.

The winner of Michigan State vs Minnesota takes on the winner of LSU vs Maryland in the Sweet 16. That East Regional semifinal game takes place from Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. next weekend, and will be broadcast on CBS/TBS/TNT.