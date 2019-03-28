Michigan vs Texas Tech Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The No. 2 seed Michigan Wolverines (30-6; Big Ten Conference at-large) take on the No. 3 seed Texas Tech Red Raiders (28-6; Big 12 Conference at-large) in a West Region Sweet 16 matchup at Honda Center in Anaheim, California as 2018-19 NCAA Tournament action continues on Thursday evening.

The game is scheduled to start at 9:39 ET p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, you can sign up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services that allow you to watch CBS on your computer, phone or streaming device:

Michigan vs Texas Tech Preview

The Wolverines’ style of basketball has given them a leg up when it comes to March. Head coach John Beilein has created a culture that has done everything but win a National Championship

Senior guard Chris Matthews is a major part of a tenacious defensive-first mentality that has Michigan competing to go deep once again.

“I think that the pride part of it started last summer when guys were in here playing one-on-one from sunup to sundown. Nobody wanted to be the guy that was embarrassed and talked about the day after. That’s what started us locking up.”

Michigan and Texas Tech are the two best, most efficient defensive teams in college basketball, according to KenPom.com. They each rank No. 1 and No. 2 respectively.

The first two games for each team during this year’s NCAA Tournament has been somewhat of a breeze. Michigan cruised by Montana 74-55 before defeating Florida 64-49 in the Round of 32. The Wolverines 6-foot-5 sophomore guard Jordan Poole, who led the team in scoring against Florida with 19 points; also the only Wolverine to reach double-figures.

Texas Tech has had a very similar path. The Red Raiders easily handled Northern Kentucky 72-57 before shockingly topping Nate Oats’ Buffalo squad 78-58 in the Round of 32. The Bulls were a hot pick once the Tournament began, and dominant in MAC play, but the Red Raiders defense swarmed in on them, proving their worth as a true Final Four contender.

For Texas Tech, it starts and ends with its best player, Jarrett Culver. The 6-foot-5 sophomore guard, averaging a team-leading 18.8 points per game this season, scored 29 against the Norse before following up with a 16-point performance against the Bulls last Sunday.

The winner of Michigan vs Texas Tech will play the winner of Gonzaga vs Florida State in the Elite Eight. That game will also take place at Honda Center, and will be broadcast on TBS.