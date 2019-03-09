Michigan vs Michigan State Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The No. 9 Michigan State Spartans will host the No. 7 Michigan Wolverines at the Breslin Center on Saturday in each team’s final game of the Big Ten regular season.

Michigan vs MSU Preview

The in-state rivals will be playing for at least a share of the Big Ten Conference title. They’re both 15-4 in league play, tied atop the conference with Purdue, who’ll finish their regular season by paying a visit to Northwestern.

Michigan State traveled to Ann Arbor on February 24, besting the Wolverines 77-70 behind a 27-point, eight-assist effort from Cassius Winston.

“When it was all said and done, the guy that’s been scrutinized the most by me and you, Cassius Winston, was unbelievable,” Izzo said, according to MSU school newspaper The State News. “We kept the ball in his hands and it didn’t mean he was getting shots and that’s what’s makes a guy great. He made other players better. He made some great passes inside, made some great passes outside, played defense the way we wanted it.”

The junior point guard played all 40 minutes, shooting 7-of-13 from the field and 13-of-14 from the free-throw line.

“He just gets into these little areas and then he’s got that floater game that very few players have,” Michigan head coach John Beilein said, per The State News. “It is an art to be able to go full speed, stop, float it up and get to go in. He’s one of the best I’ve ever seen at it and you have to be all over him.”

A week earlier, Izzo granted captaincy to Winston, the Spartans’ leader in points, assists, steals, and 3-pointers.

“About a week ago when Nick (Ward) went down, I had a team meeting,” Izzo told the school newspaper. “I named Cassius a captain. It was a coach’s decision. It just felt like this is his time to step forward and I told him what responsibilities he had. And tonight I used those exact words. ‘Put us on your shoulders without monopolizing the game and the ball.’ … And I’d say that Cassius took that giant step in the right direction. I’m really proud of what he’s done.”

The Spartans were upset at Indiana their next time out before bouncing back on Tuesday with a home victory over Nebraska.

The Wolverines have won two straight since getting upset at home, topping Nebraska at home before beating No. 17 Maryland on the road.

“We’re in the championship hunt,” Beilein said after the Maryland win, according to The Michigan Daily. “Anything can happen down the stretch.”

Two days later, Purdue got upset on the road against Minnesota, leaving the door open for both Michigan teams to claim at least a share of the Big Ten title.