How to Watch Minnesota vs Louisville Basketball Online Without Cable

The No. 7 seed Louisville Cardinals will play the No. 10 seed Minnesota Golden Gophers at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday.

The game is scheduled to start at 12:15 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, you can sign up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services that allow you to watch CBS on your computer, phone or streaming device:

CBS (live in select markets) is one of 85-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports. Also included are TNT, TBS and TruTV, allowing you to watch every NCAA tournament game.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game (and other programs) on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

PS Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages: All four include CBS (live in select markets). Also included are TNT, TBS and TruTV, allowing you to watch every March Madness game.

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including CBS (live in select markets). Also included are TNT, TBS and TruTV, meaning you can watch every other NCAA tournament game.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Minnesota vs Louisville Preview

Each team fell to a national championship contender in their conference tournament.

The Gophers went 9-11 in conference play but managed to reach the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament, falling 76-49 to the Michigan Wolverines.

“I think we made a good run,” Minnesota forward Jordan Murphy said after the loss, according to the Associated Press. “Obviously, this is something we can take away from and have positive momentum going into the (NCAA) Tournament. We’ll see where we’re at tomorrow and just make sure that our guys are confident and make sure we keep our heads up.”

The senior scored 10 points and grabbed six boards against the Wolverines. He leads the team in rebounding at 11.5 per game and is second in scoring, averaging 14.8 points per contest.

Junior guard Amir Coffey, who scored a team-high 14 points in the defeat, averages 16.2 points and 3.2 assists per game, leading the squad in both categories.

Louisville got ousted by the North Carolina Tar Heels in the ACC Tournament after going 10-8 in the league’s regular season.

“I know our group is excited to play,” Louisville head coach Chris Mack said after learning his squad’s position in the bracket, according to The Courier-Journal. “Our guys have worked hard since the spring when we took over and I’m glad they had this moment.”

If the Cardinals can get past Minnesota, they’d face the winner of No. 2 seed Michigan State and No. 15 seed Bradley. Louisville beat the Spartans 82-78 on November 27.

“Knowing that we were going to be in the tournament I didn’t worry myself on whether we were a 7, 6 or an 8,” Mack said, per The Courier-Journal. “The unique thing was, I felt like every 2 seed that was going up on the board, we had played. … I was hoping that maybe they’d seed us 3 or 4 just to get that out of the way.”

The Cardinals hold opponents to 40.5 percent shooting, the 28th-lowest mark out of 353 Division I teams, and 31.7 percent from 3-point range, ranking 46th.

Sophomore forward Jordan Nwora leads in the team in points (17.2), rebounds (7.5), 3-pointers (2.3), and steals (1) per game.

“Pretty much every team we lost to was in the tournament except a few, and a lot of them were 1 and 2 seeds,” senior guard Christen Cunningham said, per The Courier-Journal. “It was a great season for us getting a chance to play that schedule and hopefully it prepares us for the tournament.”

Rick Pitino, former Louisville head coach and father of Minnesota head coach Richard Pitino, reportedly won’t be in attendance.