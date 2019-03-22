Mississippi State vs Liberty Live Stream: How to Watch TruTV Online

The No. 5 seed Mississippi State Bulldogs (23-10; SEC at-large) prepare for the No. 12 seed Liberty (28-6; Atlantic Sun conference tournament champion) in an East Region Round of 16 matchup at SAP Center in San Jose, California as NCAA Tournament action continues on Friday afternoon.

Mississippi State vs Liberty Preview

Mississippi State head coach Ben Howland has the Bulldogs playing in their first NCAA Tournament game since 2009. Since being fired from his former UCLA job, Howland has done a great job in resurrecting the Bulldogs program and turning them into one of the top landing recruiting spots in the SEC. They get a strong test against Liberty in the classic 5-12 game, a game that has seen more true upsets than any other combination. Howland told reporters during the week:

“Liberty is going to be really tough. They’re going to be really, really sound on both ends of the floor.”

That is an understatement, though. The Flames play at a pace and style that kills during the NCAA Tournament, and routinely produces upsets in this very same 5-12 spot. According to Kenpom, Liberty plays at the fourth slowest pace in the country, and one of the only teams that plays even slower, ACC regular season champion and No. 1 seed Virginia, who are led by slow-down coach extraordinaire Tony Bennett.

The Bulldogs boast the best player in the game by far, senior guard Quinndary Weatherspoon. Weatherspoon can do a bit of everything for the Bulldogs, and he is Howland’s best and most steady hand. He led the Bulldogs in scoring this season, averaging 18.2 points per game, while shooting an efficient 39% from three-point range.

The Flames advanced to the NCAA Tournament by beating top-seeded Lipscomb in the Atlantic Sun Tournament Championship Game. The Flames are led by a trio of players who averaged double-figures in scoring this season, forward Scottie James (13.1 PPG, 8.7 rebounds; leads team in both categories), guard Caleb Homesley (12 PPG) and guard Lovell Cabill Jr. (11.5 PPG). James was named the conference tournament MVP.

Liberty junior point guard Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz is excited for the opportunity to go against a quality SEC team. Pacheco-Ortiz told the News & Advance:

“This is a great opportunity for us to don’t do that again and do what we do every day.”

The winner of Mississippi State-Liberty takes on the winner of Virginia Tech-Saint Louis in the Round of 32 on Sunday.