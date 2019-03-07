How to Watch Missouri Valley Conference Tournament 2019 Online

The Missouri Valley Conference tournament will take place at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri, from Thursday to Sunday.

All the first-round (Thur, March 7) and quarterfinal (Fri, March 8) games will be exclusively on ESPN+, while the semifinals (Sat, March 9) will be on CBS Sports Network and the championship game (Sun, March 10) will be on CBS.

Here’s a complete rundown of how to watch every game online:

First Round & Quarterfinals: ESPN+

Semifinals & Championship: Multiple Options

Both semifinal games will be on CBS Sports Network, while the championship will be on CBS.

2019 MVC Tournament Preview

Loyola-Chicago and Drake both won on Saturday to finish with 12-6 conference records and share the MVC regular season title. The Ramblers will have the top seed in the tournament — which will determine the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA tournament — by virtue of their sweeping Drake in the sides’ two meetings this season.

The Ramblers, who last year won the conference tournament and went on to become the first No. 16 seed to upset a No. 1 before reaching the Final Four, will likely have to win out to reach the big dance again, as the conference probably won’t receive an at-large bid.

On Saturday, last year’s Cinderellas squashed Bradley 81-68 to close out their regular season behind a 26-point, three-assist effort from senior guard Marques Townes.

Townes is averaging 15.9 points, 5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game, shooting 37.1 percent from 3-point range and 53.4 percent from inside the arc. Head coach Porter Moser told reporters his senior has a case to be the conference player of the year.

“Now that the conference race is over, heck yeah,” Moser said, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. “[Townes has] had a great year. He’s had a great year. He’s been every game, he’s stepped up his mentality, he practices so hard. One-hundred percent, I think he should be MVP of the league.”

In Drake’s regular season finale, senior forward Nick McGlynn led his side in points (22), rebounds (13), steals (2), and blocks (3) as the Bulldogs topped Missouri State 73-62.

“Nick McGlynn was special for us today,” head coach Darian DeVries said, according to the Springfield News-Leader. “On the biggest stage, with a championship on the line, I think he played at his highest level today and he was a big reason why we got this win.”

DeVries, in his first season as a Division I head coach, has led the Bulldogs to a 23-8 overall mark. It’s the school’s second season with at least 23 wins since 1969.

“This was something special,” McGlynn said, per the News-Leader. “Coach means a lot to me and to all of the players in the locker room. We all came together, not just the players. Everyone on the staff and we knew we could get something special done if we stayed the course. Coach was at the helm of that.”

If the Bulldogs are to advance to the NCAA tournament, they’ll have to do it without their leader in total minutes played and assists, point guard D.J. Wilkins.

The freshman suffered a broken bone in his left ankle during the win over the Bears and will miss the rest of the season.