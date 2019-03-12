North Dakota St vs Omaha Live Stream: How to Watch Summit Championship Online

The North Dakota State Bison will play the Omaha Mavericks in the Summit League Tournament finals at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Tuesday with the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA tournament on the line.

The game is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN2. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of ESPN on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including ESPN2.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

PlayStation Vue: PS Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages: All four include ESPN2.

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here (select “Start Streaming” in the upper-right corner), and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

Sling TV: ESPN2 is included in the “Sling Orange” channel bundle.

You can start a free seven-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

North Dakota St vs Omaha

The tournament opened with an upset: The Western Illinois Leathernecks, who snuck into the eighth and final seed with a 4-12 conference mark, knocked off the top-seeded South Dakota State Jackrabbits just days after losing to them by 20.

The Leathernecks couldn’t keep the magic going against No. 4 North Dakota State in the semifinals, however, falling 76-73.

Freshman wing Sam Griesel scored a career-high 20 points to lead the Bison, who shot 27-of-54 (50 percent) from the field and 14-of-26 (53.8 percent) from deep, turning the ball over just six times.

“I’m really really proud of our guys, just the way they hung in there and battled,” NDSU head coach Dave Richman said, according to Bison Illustrated. “I think you saw a young man we’ve been really excited about for a long time, Sam Griesel, really grow up tonight. He has always understood the moment.”

The freshman entered the night averaging 5.6 points per game, shooting 45.7 percent overall and 19.2 percent from 3-point range.

He went 8-of-12 from the floor and 2-of-4 from deep on Monday.

“My teammates have told me all year to shoot,” Griesel said, per Bison Illustrated. “I’ve struggled with confidence and coach has been working with me a lot on that part of my game. My teammates helped me out and give me the confidence to be able to make those shots down the stretch”

The No. 2 Mavericks also narrowly made it out of the semifinals, topping the No. 3 Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons 61-60 when the latter’s star John Konchar missed what would have been a game-winning 3-pointer with seconds remaining.

“When it left his hands, I thought it was good,” Omaha head coach Derrin Hansen said, according to the Omaha World-Herald. “When it was halfway there, I thought it was off. But we’ve seen that way too many times. He’s such a great player.”

The Mavericks turn the ball over just 9.6 times per game, the sixth-lowest mark out of 353 Division I teams, but they coughed it up 17 times on Monday. They were buoyed by their long-range shooting, going 9-of-22 (40.9 percent) from deep. They ranked 13th in Division I with a 39.1 percent clip from 3-point land.

They last made the tournament finals in 2017, when Tra-Deon Hollins’ last-second shot rimmed out to give SDSU the win and the conference’s automatic bid.

“This is something me and [senior guard Zach Jackson] have talked about since the missed shot two years ago,” senior big man Mitchell Hahn said, per the World-Herald. “The only thing on our mind was getting back to this same situation we’re in now. It means the world to me.”