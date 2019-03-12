Northern Kentucky vs Wright State Live Stream: How to Watch Horizon Championship Online

Thanks to some early-March dramatics, the Northern Kentucky Norse (24-8; 13-5 in-conference) are set to take on the Wright State Raiders (20-12; 13-5 in-conference) in the 2018-19 Horizon League Championship Game at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan on Tuesday night.

How Wright State and Northern Kentucky got here:

Wright State has had… the “right” (almost) stuff so far in the Horizon League Tournament. The Raiders opened postseason play last Wednesday with a 71-56 victory against No. 8 seed IUPUI. They then followed their 15-point win with a 12- point (66-54) victory against No. 4 seed Green Bay on Monday. 6-foot-9 sophomore center Loudon Love, who averaged 15.5 points per game this season to lead the Raiders, finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds for a double-double in Wright State’s victory against Green Bay.

Northern Kentucky did not have an easy path to the finals. After soundly defeating Detroit 99-88 on Wednesday, the Norse needed senior forward Drew McDonald — who led the team with 19.3 points per game, while averaging 9.5 rebounds during the regular season — to sink a go-ahead three-point shot with 1.6 seconds remaining on the clock to edge past No. 3 seed Oakland (16-16 overall during the regular season), 64-63, on Monday.

Here is McDonald’s shot on the Norse’s final possession, which ultimately proved to be the game-winner and the first real “March Madness” moment of the postseason:

Here is Drew McDonald's game-winning three to send NKU to the Horizon League championship game. pic.twitter.com/pdUmZXI8uz — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) March 12, 2019

Both teams split the season series, battling down to the wire in each contest. Northern Kentucky narrowly defeated Wright State at home in the first meeting, 68-64, on January 11, while falling 81-77 on the road just over a month later on February 15.

Last year’s Horizon League Championship Game result:

Wright State as the No. 2 seed handily defeated No. 8 seed Cleveland State 74-57, the second-lowest seed to ever reach the Horizon League Championship Game (Milwaukee, 2016-17). The Raiders aim for back-to-back conference tournament titles for the first time in program history.

NCAA Tournament History:

Wright State has two previous NCAA Tournament berths, once in 2007 and once in 2018; the Raiders have won the Horizon League regular-season title on two separate occasions, 2007 and this season. As a Division I program, Northern Kentucky has won a share of the conference’s regular-season championship twice, during the past two seasons before 2018-19. The Norse’s only NCAA Tournament appearance came in 2016-17.