Oklahoma vs Ole Miss Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The No. 8 seed Ole Miss Rebels will take on the No. 9 seed Oklahoma Sooners in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina, on Friday.

Oklahoma vs Ole Miss Preview

The Rebels went 10-8 in the SEC regular season, then lost their first conference tournament game to Alabama. Wins over then-No. 11 Auburn (at home) and then-No. 14 Mississippi State (on the road) headlined their resume for an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.

“It was exactly our goal,” Ole Miss head coach Kermit Davis said of taking the school to the big dance, according to The Daily Mississippian. “It wasn’t just said in the press conference for coach-speak and to make it look good for TV. I meant it. I hate to sound egotistical, but we’ve won a lot of games over the last eight or nine years, so I guess if you get used to winning a little bit, you kind of expect that that’s going to happen.”

The Rebels haven’t played in the tournament since 2015.

Davis is in his first season with Ole Miss. He led Idaho to the NCAA Tournament in 1989 and 1990, winning the Big Sky regular season title and tournament title in each season. He also took Middle Tennessee State dancing seven times in his final nine seasons with the school before leaving for Ole Miss this past offseason.

“It’s unbelievable for recruiting,” Davis said of reaching March Madness, per The Daily Mississippian. “You just think about what happened with the fanbase growing, sellouts, national TV and how it looked on TV. Now you get your name in the tournament, but also you start having success in the tournament. That’s when you really start getting your brand out there, so there’s going to be nothing but a lot of positives going out there.”

The Sooners went just 7-11 in Big 12 play, then fell to West Virginia 72-71 in the first round of the conference tournament. They notched a home win over then-No. 13 Kansas late in the regular season to bolster their case for an at-large bid.

It’s one of just four wins in their last 12 contests.

“I would definitely say playing somebody else outside of the Big 12 is a nice change,” junior forward Kristian Doolittle said, according to The Oklahoma Daily. “The Big 12 is very tough. Every game isn’t guaranteed. There’s a new focus going into this game. Not only is it somebody out of conference, you’re playing for a little more.”

This will mark the Sooners’ sixth trip to the tournament in seven season. They made it to the Final Four in 2016.

“We’ll study a bunch of film tonight,” eighth-year head coach Lon Kruger said after learning his squad’s fate on Sunday, per The Oklahoma Daily. “And practice tomorrow and Tuesday before leaving on Wednesday and being in Columbia for Thursday and Friday.”