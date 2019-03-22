Oregon vs Wisconsin Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The No. 5 seed Wisconsin Badgers (23-10; Big Ten at-large) face the Oregon Ducks (23-12; Pac-12 tournament champion) in a South Region Round of 64 matchup at SAP Center in San Jose, California as NCAA Tournament action continues on Friday afternoon.

The game is scheduled to start around 4:30 p.m. ET (following the conclusion of K-State vs UC Irvine) and will be televised on TBS. But if you don’t have cable, you can sign up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services that allow you to watch TBS on your computer, phone or streaming device:

TBS is one of 85-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports. Also included are TNT, TruTV and CBS (live in select markets), allowing you to watch every NCAA tournament game.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game (and other programs) on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

PS Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages: All four include TBS. Also included are TNT, TruTV and CBS (live in select markets), allowing you to watch every March Madness game.

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including TBS. Also included are TNT, TruTV and CBS (live in select markets), meaning you can watch every other NCAA tournament game.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Oregon vs Wisconsin Preview

The Badgers shockingly missed the NCAA Tournament last season for the first time in 19 years. Wisconsin has had the pedigree and reputation of the blueblood NCAA program despite not having quite as much success as the other typically known “blue” schools.

6-foot-10 senior center Ethan Happ returned for one more go-around with the Badgers. Happ was the best player on a stout Badgers team this season, averaging a double-double (17.5 points and 10.1 rebounds per game), while providing necessary leadership for head coach Greg Gard’s squad.

The Badgers only finished 3-5 against ranked opponents this season, and were eliminated in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament thanks to Tom Izzo and Michigan State.

Oregon ran the table in the Pac-12 Tournament just to get into the 2018-19 NCAA Tournament. The Ducks won their final eight games of the season, and ran the table by winning four games in a row to become just the second team to win four Pac-12 Tournament games in four days, the first since Colorado did it in 2012.

Oregon was the preseason conference favorite, and although it took an entire season for the Ducks to get there, head coach Dana Altman has his team playing their best basketball of the season at the right time.

Oregon senior forward Paul White is satisfied with the way the Ducks are playing heading into a meeting against Wisconsin on Friday. All of that despite losing freshman Bol Bol to a season-ending foot injury.

“We enjoy playing tough and playing defense and rebounding now. That’s big for us.”

White says the Ducks are an entirely different team, and feel like it as well.

“I kind of can’t remember what that mentality was back then. And I think that’s a good sign, that I left that in the past. We’ve shed that skin, and we’re a new kind of team. That’s something we’ll carry on to San Jose.”

The winner of Wisconsin-Oregon takes on the winner of Kansas State-UC Irvine in the Round of 32 on Saturday.