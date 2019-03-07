How to Watch R. Kelly’s Interview with Gayle King Online

The docuseries Surviving R. Kelly accused the music artist of sexual abuse, along with other violations. Today, R. Kelly is dealing with many legal issues and is in jail for over $160,000 in unpaid child support. Recently, he sat down with Gayle King to give his first interview since the documentary came out. This airs in multiple parts on CBS This Morning. The full interview will then air on Friday, March 8, 2019, on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT.

During the interview with Gayle King, R. Kelly talked about his finances and said that people have been stealing his money. R. Kelly said about three weeks prior to his interview, he went to the bank to find out where his money was, but King said some people have alleged he’s had to pay so many settlements. And, that’s why he’s low on money. R. Kelly cried to King that he can’t pay for his kids because his ex-wife is destroying his life.

R. Kelly cried that his ex-wife has been lying about violent moments in their relationship in the past. He said that his relationship with his kids right now is “zero”, but he said that he knows his kids love him. He also said that he loves his kids. King said that one of his children spoke out on Instagram and said that she hasn’t had a relationship with her father in years.

R. Kelly has pleaded not guilty to some of the most recent charges against him.

Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage, who are two of R. Kelly’s live-in girlfriends, also sat down with King and have claimed their parents are speaking out against R. Kelly for money.

In the primetime special, which features the bombshell interview, Gayle King not only sits down with R. Kelly. She also sits down separately with Clary and Savage. Again, the interview special will air on the CBS network, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT.