Smith vs Eggington Live Stream: How to Watch Online in US

Fellow Brits and former sparring partners Liam Smith and Sam Eggington face off in an important super welterweight Saturday night at The M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool.

For those looking to watch in the United States, the fight card is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET and will stream exclusively on DAZN.

DAZN, which also has exclusive broadcasting rights in the US for Canelo Alvarez (next fight: May 4 vs Daniel Jacobs), Anthony Joshua (next fight: June 1 vs Jarrell Miller) and Gennady Golovkin, costs either $19.99 per month or $99.99 for a year.

Smith vs Eggington Preview

This fight has an interesting wrinkle, as Smith, the former WBO world super welterweight champion, and his compatriot Eggington, who is five years younger, used to spar together. The former believes that familiarity will lend itself to an entertaining fight, as neither will need to feel the other out.

“It’s a very good fight for me,” said Smith. “I’ve done a lot — and I mean a lot — of sparring with Sam. You know what you are going to get with him. He comes to fight. You aren’t sitting on the edge of your seat wondering what he’s going to bring. You know exactly what he’s bringing.

“It’s the same with me and you know this is going to gel into a good fight. We will meet in the middle. It’s what we both do. I do feel, though, I do everything better than him and beyond. I feel if I ‘turn up,’ you will all see what I mean.”

Smith’s first world title reign was ended at the hands of Canelo Alvarez back in 2016, and after following that up with wins over Marian Cazacu and Liam Williams twice, he got another shot at the title against Jaime Munguia last July. But he was knocked down in the sixth and ultimately lost via unanimous decision, so he knows he’ll have to put together a convincing performance against Eggington if he’s going to remain in the title picture.

“I’ve got a massive chance to put myself back in the mix, where I want to be, and I’ve got to impress my home fans,” Smith said. “I haven’t boxed in Liverpool in three years. I’ve got everything to really draw on and make me produce a performance.”

He added: “I’ve got something to prove, and I’m looking to make a statement. I’m looking to impress Eddie and make sure he knows it was worthwhile signing me.”

For Eggington, he’s piled up five wins since the start of 2017 but has also picked up losses against Mohamed Mimoune (October 2017) and Hassan Mwakinyo (September 2018) during that span. His last trip to the ring resulted in a win over Sam Omidi in February, and this is a big opportunity for him to pick up what would be the biggest win of his career.

“Sam is a game kid, Sam will come to fight,” Smith said. “It’s probably a tough fight for me to come into, if you look at it like that. I’ve had one fight since November 2017, and I’m coming off the back of a loss.”

In the co-main event on Saturday night, EBU European super lightweight champion Joe Hughes will take on BBBofC British super lightweight champ Robbie Davies Jr.